8th Street04.JPG

People walk and wait in line at bars and restaurants on the closed block of Eighth Street between Idaho and Bannock streets in downtown Boise in June 2020.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The city of Boise is making changes to parts of Eighth Street, both near the Greenbelt and in the section from Main to Bannock that is closed to vehicle traffic.

The moves are intended to improve mobility and accessibility.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Recommended for you

Load comments