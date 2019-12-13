BOISE — The Boise Philharmonic is performing “Music and Movement" on Saturday, a free event for patients who have Parkinson's disease and their caregivers, presented by St. Luke's and Boise Phil. The musicians will use music to engage movement in those affected by the disease.
The Boise Phil Youth Orchestra will play seasonal favorites followed by fast and slow melodies designed to promote movement. Dancers with Dance for Parkinson's Idaho will lead the movement section. In addition, the local movement disorder choir, “Movement and Music,” will sing some favorite holiday carols.
The event will run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy, 516 S. Ninth St. in downtown Boise.