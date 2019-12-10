BOISE — If you have more than four dogs or cats in Boise, you don’t need to get a new license from the city until July 1.
On Tuesday, Boise City Council unanimously approved a moratorium on non-commercial kennel licenses until the council is able to consider proposed changes to the animal code this spring. These changes, brought forward by City Council Member TJ Thomson this summer, include broad reforms to the city statute relating to the care of domestic animals as well as the banning of exotic elephants in circuses in city limits.
Currently, Boise requires anyone who owns more than four dogs or cats total to get a set amount of signatures from neighbors within an immediate radius every year. Only 11 people have these licenses right now. One of Thomson’s proposed reforms would replace the signature gathering with a postcard mailed to everyone within the radius and provide resources to submit concerns.
Over the summer, Thomson presented his changes and council referred it to the city attorney’s office for more work before it returns for more discussion and a final vote. His changes included a proposal to have legal requirements that pet owners had to keep animals properly fed, watered, cleaned and in temperature-controlled environments. It would punish those who deliberately poison or try to abandon animals with the intent to kill them.
Thomson would also like to see a reduction in the cost for residents to license their dogs to match neighboring cities, as well as special promotional events to get people to register. Another one of his changes would allow law enforcement to break into a vehicle to save an animal from a hot car in the summer and keep a citizen from being prosecuted for property damage if they break a car window to save an animal.
He would also like to match the city’s code to federal Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, so people with service animals can legally bring them anywhere. Thomson also proposes to stop the sale of puppies and kittens by private citizens in the public rights-of-way and prevent pet stores from selling animals. This would not include breeders, or stores like PetSmart that have animals available for adoption through the Idaho Humane Society.