BOISE — Boise City Council has selected LEAP Housing as a partner for two pilot programs aimed at creating more affordable housing opportunities.
The contract with the Boise-based nonprofit that develops and preserves affordable housing was approved at a Tuesday night city council meeting.
The programs would provide incentives for moveable tiny homes and affordable accessory dwelling units, known as ADUs or “mother-in-law suites,” according to a city press release. The pilot programs were created in partnership with the Harvard-Bloomberg Innovation Track team and will explore these forms of housings as possible solutions the city can use to address housing affordability.
Current city code does not allow for moveable tiny homes, but the pilot will allow for them to be permitted on five-to-six parcels of public or private land, the release said.
ADUs are sometimes allowed in some parts of the city. This program will assist residents who want to build and rent out a unit at an affordable rate for 10 years. Participating residents will receive resources from the city, including help with permitting and an exemption for city impact fees, the release said.
“These programs are excellent examples of the community coming together to impact our city’s future and helping to create innovative solutions for housing,” Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in the release. “The innovative programs will provide the opportunity for people to work together with the City of Boise and LEAP Housing on bringing viable, affordable housing to market for our fellow Boiseans.”
As part of the programs, assistance from LEAP Housing would include access to architects for help designing ADUs and tiny homes, access to general contractors, help securing financing, and assistance managing the properties, according to the nonprofit’s website.