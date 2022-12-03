...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
5 PM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Weiser
River zones. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley zone.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A changeover to rain is expected late
Sunday afternoon in the Lower Treasure Valley in Idaho. Roads
will become slushy.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Boise Parks and Recreation program registration starts Monday
Registration for winter and spring camps and programs hosted by the Boise Parks and Recreation Department opens up Monday for city residents.
At 7 a.m. Boiseans will be able to choose from an array of programs for all ages varying from kids camps to adult art classes. A comprehensive brochure of class descriptions, times and fees can be found online.
Registration can be done online, in-person or over the phone, according to a press release from the city. Non-residents may also register, but they will have to wait until 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
Those looking for assistance in getting signed up can call Fort Boise Community Center at 208-608-7680, or the Boise Parks and Recreation Administration Office at 208-608-7600. The department’s onsite team members will be ready to help with any registration needs, according to the release.
Additionally, Boise Parks and Recreation announced it will be moving the registration for three of it’s all-day summer camps — Playcamps, Rec ‘Em and Mountain Discovery — to the beginning of February. Registration for these camps will begin Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at 7 a.m. for Boise residents and Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at 7 a.m. for non-residents, according to the release.
More information on Boise Parks and Recreation programming, facilities and reservations can be found on the city's website.