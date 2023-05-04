Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — More than 60 members of the Hawkins family came from around the nation to gather Thursday in the Boise foothills, where they had a sweeping vista of what used to be their families’ homesteaded land.

Now, the area off of North Bogus Basin Road will be open to everyone as a new trailhead for hikers, bikers and horseback riders. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and city Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway officially opened the new 5.7-mile directional trail Thursday afternoon, amid strong gusts of winds.

Hawkins Ridge Reserve dedication

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean stands by as Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway speaks during a dedication of the Hawkins Ridge Reserve and trail opening along Bogus Basin Road on Thursday. 

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

Recommended for you

Load comments