...The National Weather Service in Boise ID has issued a Flood Watch
for the following rivers in Idaho...
Weiser River Near Weiser affecting Lower Treasure Valley ID and
Upper Weiser River zones.
For the Weiser River...near Weiser, flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 345 PM MDT.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Weiser River Near Weiser.
* WHEN...From Friday afternoon until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, Minor flooding of fields and agricultural
land near Weiser is possible. Water will begin backing up under
the Cove Road bridge into the slough and adjacent farmland.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 8.0 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean battles the wind to cut a ceremonial ribbon during a dedication of the Hawkins Ridge Reserve and trail opening along Bogus Basin Road on Thursday.
BOISE — More than 60 members of the Hawkins family came from around the nation to gather Thursday in the Boise foothills, where they had a sweeping vista of what used to be their families’ homesteaded land.
Now, the area off of North Bogus Basin Road will be open to everyone as a new trailhead for hikers, bikers and horseback riders. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and city Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway officially opened the new 5.7-mile directional trail Thursday afternoon, amid strong gusts of winds.
“I got here, and I have to say, this is stunning,” McLean said, with rolling foothills and the city of Boise below in clear view behind her.
The area had previously been inaccessible to the public. The reserve's origin blossomed over a few months in 2015, Holloway said. During this time, the city purchased three parcels of land in the area from the Hawkinses, the Berry family, and the Idaho Humane Society.
What’s now dubbed the Hawkins Range Reserve totals nearly 400 acres, Holloway said.
The paved trailhead is located about 7 miles up North Bogus Basin Road. The single-track, one-way loop also includes a nested 0.6-mile trail. It was built and will be maintained by Ridge to Rivers; these trails and others in the foothills system can be found online at RidgetoRivers.org on the interactive map, which also shows trail conditions.
Dogs will be required to stay on leash May 1 to June 15 to protect elk calving in the area. The reserve will close from November to May to protect habitat and wildlife corridors for animals that live in the foothills, according to the parks department.
City Council President Holli Woodings said she’s been walking and hiking Boise’s trails since she was 7 years old.
“I remember when I was a kid, we only had a few,” she said. “And now we have hundreds of miles of trail to enjoy, which is really special and really a huge piece of why we live here and why we love to be here.”
McLean and Woodings highlighted the levies that have allowed the city to acquire and preserve open spaces. The first foothills levy passed in 2001 and others passed in 2015 and 2019.
This project was completed with funds from the 2015 Open Space and Clean Water Levy.
“It was 22 years ago right now pretty much that a whole bunch of residents, including some that I see here today, were knocking on doors frantically, hoping to pass what became our first foothills levy,” McLean said to the small crowd gathered at the new trailhead. “And that created a legacy of work with landowners, work with residents, work with cities, work with agencies to set aside open space here in the foothills for generations to come.”