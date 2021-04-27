BOISE — Representatives for the city of Boise said its proposed Office of Police Accountability, which will replace the current Office of Police Oversight, will expand certain investigative abilities the current oversight office does not have, including mandating the investigation of critical incidents involving serious injury or death.
Though the draft ordinance says the new accountability office "shall" forward complaints to the Boise Police Department Office of Internal Affairs for initial investigation, it would not remove the accountability office's ability to also launch its own investigations into citizen complaints, city spokesman Seth Ogilvie said this week. The ordinance will possibly be updated with clarifying language before it's finalized, he said.
The draft language was kept “ambiguous," he said, so that the incoming director “has the ability to craft the department into what they want it to be.” Ogilvie also said that the final ordinance, or the office’s formalized regulations, could include language allowing the accountability office to investigate a complaint concurrently with Internal Affairs.
The police oversight office is independent from the police department. Ogilvie said the Internal Affairs Office is "quasi-independent" and staffed by civilian investigators who are supervised by a police captain. According to the draft ordinance, the new accountability office, after forwarding the complaint to Internal Affairs, would then be able to review the findings and “conduct any additional investigation if the initial investigation was incomplete or otherwise inadequate."
Boise officials say forwarding complaints to Internal Affairs for investigation would expand the number of complaints against officers the city is able to properly investigate and improve internal reporting of complaints, but experts say the decision to remove citizens’ choice in which agency investigates could deter those who don’t trust the police from coming forward.
The current oversight office, Ogilvie said, works with Internal Affairs to obtain and share information, to speak with officers, and make policy recommendations and conduct mediation, though it's not required to forward investigations to Internal Affairs.
The current ordinance states the office must "ensure that a timely, thorough, complete, objective and fair investigation into the complaint or allegation is conducted. This investigation may, at the discretion of the Director, be conducted by either the office of police oversight, the Police Department or any other competent investigative agency."
The city likely will update the draft ordinance's language before it is finalized, Ogilvie said. He added that the new oversight office's actual hours and functionality might expand at the discretion of whoever is hired as the new director.
The Office of Police Accountability will be granted a new ability to hire an outside investigator with approval from the mayor to help investigate critical incidents, and the city intends to mandate those investigations. The draft ordinance does not include a proposal to grant the Office of Police Accountability subpoena power, which the current office also lacks and which police oversight advocates say is necessary for getting officers to testify against other officers.
Boise’s current Office of Police Oversight is notified immediately when a critical incident occurs and acts as an observer to any criminal, administrative or civil investigation conducted by or on behalf of such department. The office “may” conduct an independent administrative investigation into critical incidents and does so, according to its current director. The new Office of Police Accountability will be required to do so.
Critical incidents include things such as use of deadly force; use of force or any other police or law enforcement action; vehicle pursuits, roadblocks, or intercepts; or vehicular collisions that occurred while a police officer or employee was driving. All of these would involve death or serious bodily injury requiring hospital admission, according to a copy of the draft ordinance.
The draft ordinance will next go back before city council for a second reading, expected to be sometime in May.