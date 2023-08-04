North End Boise police shooting

Police cars and crime scene tape line the 700 block of North 20th Street in Boise's North End following a July 26 fatal officer-involved shooting.

 Screenshot/KTVB

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Boise police identified the officers who reportedly returned gunfire and fatally shot a man last month in the North End.

Additionally, the Ada County Coroner's Office identified the man shot and killed Thursday by Boise police. 

BPD Shooting

Investigators collect evidence from the scene of shooting involving Boise Police officers on Thursday.

Recommended for you

Load comments