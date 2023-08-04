Boise police identified the officers who reportedly returned gunfire and fatally shot a man last month in the North End.
Additionally, the Ada County Coroner's Office identified the man shot and killed Thursday by Boise police.
The officers involved in the fatal shooting in the North End on July 26 are Sgts. Kirk Rush and Jason Pietrzak and Officers Chase Fiddler, Craig Sousa, Ryan Pollard and Dominic Rogers.
Six police officers fired their weapons during the incident that killed Macey Juker, 28, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. Police had been called to the 700 block of North 20th Street after reports of “a situation involving an armed subject.”
Around 10:43 p.m., police said they heard shots fired and requested additional officers.
As police tried to take Juker into custody, “the suspect fired at them resulting in six officers returning fire," the Idaho Press previously reported.
“Officers quickly responded and located the suspect. There was an exchange of gunfire and the suspect was struck,” the original release said. “Ada County Paramedics arrived and the suspect was pronounced deceased on scene.”
Rush has over 18 years of law enforcement experience, Pietrzak has 27 years of experience, Fiddler has over four years of experience, Sousa and Pollard have over three years and Rogers has six years of experience.
Rush was involved in an officer-involved shooting in January. The person shot, Harry Andrews, survived.
MAN KILLED IN THURSDAY SHOOTING IDENTIFIED
The man who was fatally shot Thursday near Ann Morrison Park was identified Friday afternoon as Christian Johnson, 54, of Boise.
It was the sixth shooting of the year — and the fourth fatal — for BPD.
Two Boise police officers shot and killed a man who they said charged at them with an edged weapon in the parking lot on Dale Street and Island Avenue, near Ann Morrison Park and the campus of Boise State University. Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said the man, who the Ada County Coroner's Office has identified as Johnson, was carrying multiple weapons.
Winegar said during a Thursday media briefing that police believe Johnson called dispatch requesting officers to respond to some kind of criminal or wellness check before charging the officers.
“This is far too frequently happening in our community and it’s a problem issue that is much bigger than a police problem,” Winegar said Thursday. “There have got to be some solutions that we can come across as a community together to prevent this from happening ... it cannot continue to happen.”
