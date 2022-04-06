BOISE — The Boise Police Department announced on Wednesday it was notified last week that officers involved in the shooting death of a man were justified in their actions, acting in self-defense.
Gem County Prosecutor Erick B. Thompson determined from reviewing reports and videos that his office would not be taking any action against the officers.
The incident occurred on Oct. 27, 2021, when Boise Police officers were notified of a possible suicidal person who may be attempting to jump from a building near Capitol Boulevard and Myrtle Street. That person was 26-year-old Zachary Snow.
When officers came upon the scene, Snow took a “defensive posture” and refused to show the officers his hands, a news release stated. He then pulled a black object from his waistband and took a “shooters stance,” the release said. Officers fired their weapons because they believed Snow was holding a gun.
Snow sustained two gunshot wounds and later died in the hospital.
The BPD released the video footage, which includes four videos — one surveillance video from a business and three videos from three different officers’ body cameras.
The officers in the video are heard saying, “show me your hands, I do not want to do this,” and “Boise police, you’re under arrest, show me your hands.”
Snow is seen in the video pulling out the object, which was determined to be a black portable speaker, and pointing it at officers. Shots are heard in the video, but Snow is not seen after that.
{span}“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of Zachary Snow. The Boise Police Department values the sanctity of human life, and it pains our officers anytime we face this type of situation. Our condolences go out to the officers and their families as well following this incident,” Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said in the release.{/span}
{span}“We thank the Garden City Police Department for leading the Critical Incident Task Force investigation and the Gem County Prosecutor for their thorough review of the incident.”{/span}
{span}Last week, the city of Boise’s Office of Police Accountability {span}mostly exonerated the officers who shot Somali refugee Mohamud Hassan Mkoma last summer, though a {/span}report {span}said two of them violated policy by not turning on their body cameras.{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}{span}Boise police shot Mkoma in June 2021, after trying to locate him in relation to a missing teenager whom the department believed was in danger. In the following weeks, a local Somali Bantu group met community leaders and held protests about police conduct and transparency, the Idaho Press previously reported.{/span}{/span}{/span}