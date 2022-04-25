BOISE — Boise Police Department officers were cleared in two incidents from years past after investigations were conducted by the city's Office of Police Accountability.
Jesus Jara, the office's director, conducted investigations into Boise police's conduct during two deadly force incidents — one from 2017 and one from 2020. The findings were released Monday.
In both reports, Jara stated that his findings concluded that the officers involved acted in "a manner consistent with BPD's policy and procedures governing the use of deadly force."
SPRING 2017 INCIDENT
In March 2017, the report said, BPD responded to a man allegedly harassing and threatening people with a gun in the Boise foothills.
Later, BPD received a report of a man who had shot and killed a dog in the area and was also shooting at people on the trails.
Officers arrived on scene, where they found the dead dog and, nearly a mile up a trail, and six officers located the man hiding in the surrounding brush.
"The subject started to challenge the police and would not comply with their directives," the report said. "The subject then raised his handgun and fired at the police. The officers returned fire, killing the subject on the scene."
The report stated the officers fired a total of 68 rounds and the man was fatally shot.
FALL 2020 INCIDENT
In October of 2020, a stolen car from Caldwell was located in Boise.
BPD responded to the scene, the report said, where officers were informed that a man with a gun had pushed a taxi driver out of their vehicle and was trying to flee the scene in the taxi.
"During the pursuit, the subject was seen by several officers driving into oncoming lanes, turning off his headlights, driving at a very high rate of speed, driving erratically, and driving directly at civilian and law enforcement vehicles," the report said.
Officers drove after the car, following it into a residential neighborhood where police used "deadly force" by ramming the car head-on. The man tried to leave on foot and was later taken into custody by BPD, the report said.
The office of police accountability has released three other reports this year, and all officers have been mostly cleared in those investigations — which included the shooting of Mohamud Mkoma in June 2021.