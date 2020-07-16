BOISE — A nursing home in Boise this week opened a wing to care for up to 70 patients with COVID-19.
Arbor Valley of Cascadia opened the wing Wednesday, according to Nampa Fire Chief Kirk Carpenter. Carpenter leads a group of Nampa employees along with local and state health officials who were discussing ways to treat nursing home residents in Nampa who tested positive for COVID-19.
Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said the discussion began because most nursing homes in the city were not equipped to care for COVID-19 patients. Carpenter said local nursing homes either weren't able to isolate the patients, or could not care for them without posing a risk to the other residents.
With local hospitals not having enough room to hold the patients, Kling said nine patients were transported from Nampa to a facility in Twin Falls, which is equipped to care for COVID-19 patients, but is now at capacity. Kling said city officials wanted to identify a facility that was closer, and Cascadia officials volunteered Arbor Valley.
Steve LaForte, director of strategic operations for Cascadia Healthcare, said Cascadia in June acquired the building, formerly Apex Care Center, with interest in turning a previously unused wing into one specifically intended to treat COVID-19 patients.
The wing has a capacity for 70 beds, Carpenter said.
The wing's first patient is expected to be admitted Thursday, LaForte said.
The facility will care for other patients without COVID-19 in a separate part of the building, he said. Staff working with COVID-19 patients will also be limited to working on that specific wing, he said.
Nikki Zogg, director of Southwest District Health, told the Idaho Press that the district is aware of the need for alternative housing for residents of long-term care facilities where isolating them after a COVID-19 diagnosis may not be feasible. Carpenter said Southwest District Health is supportive of this method, and district officials are providing guidance on the best way to proceed.