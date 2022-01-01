BOISE — On Oct. 29, 2017, Dessie Weigel tossed the last duffel bag into the backseat of her Ford sedan and made the 350-mile drive from her parents’ home in Boise’s North End to Salt Lake City. It was a Sunday, and she had a job interview lined up the next morning.
She had also signed up for a class that began on Tuesday at the Utah Olympic Oval. The class was called Learn to Speed Skate, for ages 5 and up.
“It was a mix of little kids and people in their 40s, and we were taught things like how to put on your skates and how to stand back up when you fall,” said Weigel, with a laugh. “It was the appropriate place for me to start.”
Within a month, she was practicing six days a week at the Oval with the club team. She took a job building skis for a local ski equipment manufacturer and found a cheap room to rent in a house near downtown Salt Lake City.
Four years later, the 27-year-old Boise native has earned her place among the top speed skaters in the world and is competing for a spot on the Olympic speed skating team representing the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.
Growing up near the Boise foothills, Weigel was a strong athlete and excelled in running, biking and club soccer. She spent winters skiing the mountains at Bogus Basin and Brundage, and adventuring into backcountry yurts with her parents, Greg and Jill Weigel, and her older brother, Thaddeus, a neuroscience Ph.D. student at the University of Virginia.
She remembers watching Olympic speed skating on television and was captivated by the speed and the physics of the skaters’ bodies in motion.
But Weigel had very little experience on the ice.
“I had an old pair of figure skates that I bought at the Idaho Youth Ranch, and I went skating at Idaho IceWorld a few times and when the pond near our house would freeze over,” she said.
Weigel was drawn to running in junior high, and as a freshman she was already a top competitor with the Boise High School cross country team.
“I loved my running community,” Weigel said. “My whole identity was as a runner and an athlete.”
Boise High cross country and track coach Kristi Hulquist met Weigel during that first year on the team as a freshman. “From day one, she was just a force,” she said. “You could see it from a mile away.”
Entering her junior year at Boise High, Weigel had trained hard all summer and was a favorite to win the Idaho State Cross Country Championship that fall. She finished in the top three after the first race that season, but she found herself in so much pain she could barely walk. At the state championships, her calves seized up and Weigel collapsed to the ground after pushing herself over the finish line.
It was Oct. 29, 2011, and it was the last time she would run competitively.
“Not being able to run made me feel like I was no longer an athlete,” Weigel said. “Not being an athlete made me feel like I didn’t know who I was.”
Hulquist, a physical therapist, describes Weigel as talented, eager, and driven. “It was Dessie’s dream to be a cross country runner, and when it became clear that something was seriously wrong, I really started to worry about her well-being.”
Weigel was diagnosed with mitochondrial myopathy, a genetic neuromuscular disease that causes muscle weakness and atrophy. The disease was attacking the muscle fibers in her calves, resulting in severe pain and weakness whenever she was working them hard. There is no cure or medication to treat the disorder.
By the time Weigel was diagnosed, Hulquist had become a mentor and a close friend, and she knew she had to do something.
“Have you thought about bike racing? Have you heard of the B.Y.R.D.S cycling team?” Hulquist asked her.
Weigel was hesitant. But Hulquist had already set up a meeting with the coach for the following day.
“The conversation started with ‘Have you ever thought about biking?’ and ended with ‘You have a meeting with the coach at three o’clock tomorrow,’” Weigel said.
She trained and raced throughout the fall, winter, and spring of her senior year with the B.Y.R.D.S. (Boise Young Rider Development Squad) Competitive Team. It was a completely unfamiliar sport, but she soon started having success at it.
“I was thrown in and I just had to figure it out,” Weigel said. “It wasn’t running, but the training and the competing was what I needed to feel like myself again.”
Winning races felt fun again for Weigel and she found that her muscles could tolerate the biking, at first.
She continued cycling at the collegiate level at Whitman College in Walla Walla. The more she biked and the harder she pushed herself, the more she started to feel her calf muscles cramping during the intensity of the races.
“It was definitely my limiting factor.”
She began to question her love for biking.
“But I felt like I still had some unfinished business,” Weigel said.
She got serious about her training and in May of her junior year in college, she took second place in the criterium and fourth in the women’s road race in the USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships, the apex of racing on the collegiate level.
USA Cycling announced on its Twitter feed that Weigel had earned enough finishing points to win the overall collegiate national championship. A few hours later, USA Cycling released a statement that it had miscalculated the overall points.
“I think I ended up in fifth overall nationally, but it was really fun,” she said. “It was enough for me, and I gave myself permission to walk away.”
Bike racing was there for Weigel when she needed it, but she was already thinking about what was next. In December 2016, Weigel was back home in Boise for the holiday break and sitting in the living room talking with her mom about her options after graduation in a few months.
“We were sitting in front of the fireplace, and we had our laptops out. Dessie said, ‘What I really want to do is try being a speed skater,’” her mom, Jill Weigel said. “I told her, ‘If you can make it work — to try something that’s a dream of yours — why don’t you do it?’”
Weigel immediately started googling speed skating rinks, coaches, and how to learn to speed skate. She started visualizing herself as a speed skater, and after graduation from Whitman and three months of travel, Weigel made the decision to pursue her dream.
Now a member of the F.A.S.T. (Facilitated Athlete Sport Training) Long Track development team, Weigel trains on the ice for five or six hours a day, six days a week at the Oval. She is often back in the saddle for cross-training rides on her road bike in the mountains surrounding Salt Lake City.
Along the way there have been setbacks, including a significant bike crash in August 2020 while on a training ride in Park City that left her with a serious concussion and in recovery for six weeks.
Then she tested positive for COVID-19.
She was off the ice for two months and had lost most of the fitness she had worked so hard to attain.
“I was so disappointed because I was hoping to make the national team coming into 2021, but I had lost so much strength lying in bed for almost 10 weeks.”
F.A.S.T. teammate Cynthia Jennings, a former figure skater and competitive swimmer from Denver, Colorado, moved to Salt Lake City to train in speed skating about the same time Weigel did. They are now roommates and support each other through the rigorous training schedules and their pursuit of individual speed skating goals.
Jennings said that speed skating is all about the willingness and ability to embrace and lean into the discomfort when your instinct is to move away from it. She said that it “requires resilience, grit, and the ability to suffer well.”
“Dessie embodies all of those aspects,” Jennings said. “She shows up on the ice every day, five to six days a week, willing to put in the work. And she never complains.”
The physical work of speed skating is focused primarily on the quadriceps, hips, and core, so the intensity of the sport rarely bothers her calf muscles, and Weigel feels as strong as she’s ever been.
On the occasional day off from training and competing, Jennings and Weigel enjoy spending time outdoors camping, hiking, and soaking in natural hot springs. Weigel works evenings and weekends as a home health aide to cover rent, living expenses, coaching fees, and travel expenses.
Her continued dedication paid off and Weigel qualified for the World Cup Speed Skating Team in 2021, traveling to Poland in November, her first time competing internationally. “It was so exciting to be at the starting line with the best racers in the world, looking around and thinking ‘one of the women on this line is going to win Olympic gold this year.’”
In December, she traveled with her team to Calgary, Canada, for the final World Cup competition of the season. She skated a personal best time (4:06.857) and was the top American finisher in the 3,000-meter women’s race.
“This was a really good day for me and for building my confidence,” Weigel said.
She stayed in Calgary to compete in the Four Continents Speed Skating Championships where she and teammates Giorgia Birkeland and Jamie Jurak won gold for the United States in the Women’s Team Pursuit race, and Weigel skated to a bronze medal in the Women’s Mass Start Race.
On Jan. 5, Weigel will compete alongside the top skaters in the country at the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee for a spot on the U.S. Olympic Long Track Speedskating Team in the women’s 3,000-meter race, and again on Jan. 9 in the Women’s Mass Start.
Weigel’s family members, along with Hulquist and her family, and two of her close friends from Boise are making the trip to Milwaukee to cheer her on and show their support.
Hulquist said she is not surprised that Weigel has pushed herself to this level after enduring serious physical challenges and setbacks. “She is probably the only person I know who can do this.”
Weigel said that she takes pride in working hard and is always asking herself “What more can I do?” Her drive comes from a place of curiosity to keep discovering what her personal limit is, and to push herself as far as she can go.
“I feel really good, but I’m nervous,” Weigel said, in a text sent between training intervals before boarding an airplane for Milwaukee. “I think I have a chance.”
The Olympic speed skating competition will take place Feb. 5-19 in Beijing, China.