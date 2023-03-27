The Cascade Ranger Station for the Boise National Forest

The Cascade Ranger Station for the Boise National Forest.

 Anteia McCollum/Idaho Capital Sun

The Boise National Forest announced in a news release Thursday that it will begin low-intensity prescribed fires throughout the spring as part of a national strategy to reduce wildfires.

Using funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Boise National Forest will join the Forest Service in its Wildfire Crisis Strategy — a national effort to prevent wildfires and provide forest health treatments for the next decade.

