The low-intensity prescribed fires will span across approximately 4,670 acres in 11 project areas. Depending on weather conditions, the fires are scheduled until June.
According to the news release, the prescribed fires reduce the risk of large wildlife potential to communities and other critical resources, including municipal watersheds and powerlines. The low-intensity fires also promote the growth of fire resilient trees and improve wildlife habitat.
Officials with the Boise National Forest are prioritizing public and firefighter safety with plans accounting for specific fuel, weather prescriptions and smoke management, according to the news release. Prescribed burns are closely monitored and approved only when there are favorable conditions, the press release said.
Fire managers ask that visitors use extreme caution near the prescribed fire areas and advise visitors and homeowners to plan activities around the proposed dates and locations of burns.
Prescribed burns may affect people sensitive to smoke and impact access to burn areas and travel routes. Fire managers also ask that drivers comply with notices and drive slowly in areas with decreased visibility and firefighters and equipment on roads.
Areas with planned Boise National Forest prescribed burnsIdaho City Ranger District
250 acres in Alder, located three miles north of Placerville
300 acres in the Boise Basin Experimental Forest, located two miles east of Idaho City
300 acres in Little Ophir, located four miles west of Pioneerville
250 acres in Mores South-Boulder Creek, located three miles east of Idaho City
Mountain Home Ranger District
752 acres in Lower Feather, located about three miles north of Featherville in the Feather River and Lincoln Creek drainages north of National Forest System road 156
Cascade Ranger District
228 acres in Willow South, located approximately eight miles west of Cascade
68 acres in French Campbell, located approximately 10 miles west of Cascade
381 acres in Lost Horse, located approximately 22 miles southeast of Cascade
Lowman Ranger District
1,007 acres in West Lowman, located northeast of and immediately adjacent to Lowman
Emmett Ranger District
174 acres in Williams Creek, located about eight miles north of Banks
960 acres in Pinney Slope, located approximately six miles north of Crouch