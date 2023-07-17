Interfaith06.JPG

Interfaith Sanctuary is a homeless shelter located on River Street in downtown Boise just off the Interstate 184 connector, pictured here on Feb. 10, 2021.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published July 16 on KTVB.COM.Triple-digit temperatures made last weekend a scorcher, with Boise hitting 105 degrees on Sunday.

The extreme heat can be dangerous. Heat is the No. 1 cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S., according to the National Weather Service. The NWS forecasts temperatures to reach 100 degrees Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday this week.

Recommended for you

Load comments