BOISE — The city of Boise on Tuesday named Alex Winkler, a former executive at Healthwise, its new chief information officer.
Winkler has more than 20 years experience in operational strategy, team leadership and management of transformation and technology projects as well as budgets in both the public and private sectors. She is also a pilot and served in the United States Air Force managing transformation projects and implementations.
Most recently, Winkler was senior director of product operations at Healthwise, a Boise-based nonprofit health consulting company.
Mayor Lauren McLean said, Winkler “came highly recommended by the committee of staff people throughout the city that did interviews.”
The Boise City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved Winkler’s appointment.
“I really love leading change and transformation, implementing technology and solving people, process and technology problems,” Winkler said. “So, the chance to be able to do it for my adopted city of Boise is just too good to be true.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Winkler will oversee a technology department with more than 60 employees charged with application, website and geographic information system development, infrastructure management, project coordination, technology system implementation and internal network and computer customer support.
Winkler replaces Erika Cobb, who was appointed chief information officer by former Mayor Dave Bieter in 2019. According to her LinkedIn profile, Cobb left the city in June for an executive job at Jacksons Food Stores.
Ryan Suppe is the Boise City Hall and Treasure Valley business reporter for the Idaho Press. Contact him at 208-344-2055 (ext. 3038). Follow him on Twitter @salsuppe.