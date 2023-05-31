Lauren McLean State of the City

In April, the city of Boise named three finalists to be the next Office of Police Accountability director: Vic McCraw, who ran for Ada County sheriff last year; Mac Muir, who deals with civilian complaints in New York City; and Leia Pitcher, the interim police auditor in Eugene, Oregon. The city decided to move forward with none of them.

“I think that after the interviews with the panels and with the mayor and (city) councilmembers who oversee the office, they didn’t think any of them were the right fit for the office or for the community,” Boise spokesperson Maria Weeg told the Idaho Press by phone. “I think the next steps are to do a more targeted, localized search.”

