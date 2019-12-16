BOISE — A Boise woman and her mother are facing criminal charges after police say the younger woman pointed a gun at a driver whose cell phone she took during a suspected road rage incident Thursday.
Emilee K. Lane, 24, is charged with two felonies — aggravated assault and robbery — and one misdemeanor, intentional destruction of a telecommunication line or instrument, in connection with the incident. Her mother, Alana Lane, 55, was cited for misdemeanor battery as well, according to Patrick Orr, spokesman for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies believe the incident began Thursday afternoon between Alana Lane and another driver as both drove on Overland Road, near the intersection with Cloverdale Road. The dispute continued as the two drove and deputies believe Alana Lane called her daughter, Emilee Lane, while she kept driving. Eventually, Alana Lane and the other driver both pulled over in the 10400 block of Amity Road, according to an email from Orr.
Emilee Lane showed up at the scene not long after that, the man later told deputies. She got out of her car and had a handgun at her side, according to Orr.
“The man said Emilee Lane walked up to him while he was sitting inside his SUV and threatened him,” Orr wrote.
He also told deputies Alana Lane grabbed him by the jacket. By this point, according to Orr, the man was filming the incident on his cell phone. Deputies believe Emilee Lane grabbed the cell phone from his hand, hit him in the face and went back to her car.
“At that point, the man got out of his SUV and jumped on the hood of Emilee Lane’s car, demanding his cell phone back,” Orr wrote. “He said Emilee Lane pointed the handgun at him at that time.”
Emilee Lane threw his cellphone out her car window, he later told deputies. She and her mother both left the scene not long after that.
Deputies watched the video the man had filmed on his phone, according to Orr. They conducted several interviews before arresting Emilee Lane on the two felony charges. She posted a $75,000 bail and was released from jail Friday.
Emilee Lane is next scheduled to appear in court Dec. 24.