The buzzing of the walk signal on Capitol Boulevard and Main Street in Boise prompts winter-clad pedestrians to start crossing the street toward Goldy’s and the Egyptian Theatre.
Up above, in his corner office, Planning and Development Services Director Tim Keane sits at a round, brown table, explaining how the plan is for the city's zoning code rewrite to bring back elements of Boise’s older neighborhoods — as well as enable all kinds of housing, add density in the right areas and improve mobility.
The city's zoning code hasn't been significantly updated since 1966.
“Those (old) ordinances allowed one thing, which was low density, spreading of development across the landscape, and the construction of highways to support that. We've learned that that doesn't work,” Keane said. “We've learned that we've got to do it differently.”
But different means change, and with change comes debate and consternation about what that change will look like.
Zoning codes shape where we live, eat, work and play. Yet they can also be long, confusing and are often ignored in favor of sexier political issues. But this zoning code rewrite has drawn Boiseans into an often-passionate debate about what is best for the city.
One side, Reject Boise Upzone, is a coalition of various groups, including Boise Working Together, a group that initially formed in early 2019 to oppose the Safdie Architects main library project. In interviews, two members said they were concerned in part by change and also at the prospect of more unaffordable housing being built.
On the other side, Joe Jaszewski started Afford Boise several years ago. Now, the group goes by Neighbors for Boise and wants to welcome people to the area and advocate for more housing.
The groups can occasionally snipe at each other online. But beneath all that is what Keane called a “healthy discussion.”
“Everybody has probably genuine aspirations for the city getting better … and they know that these rules are one thing that's instrumental in that,” Keane said. “I think all those opinions are genuine and legitimate. It's just our job and the community's job to try to learn from what's happened in other cities and make the best decision for Boise.”
The zoning code
An icy purple informational marker near a bright snow-covered playground in the North End shows the locations of the neighborhood groceries that “once dotted Boise neighborhoods.” These common fixtures of the North End died out largely, due to the growing popularity of larger stores. But just a short few blocks walk away from the sign sits a two-story home that used to be the Greenhouse Grocery. The building is painted differently than when it was commissioned by Irish immigrant William Feen in 1902, but the facade is unmistakable.
This short walk, and the occasional commingling of small business and residential, is one emphasis of the zoning code rewrite. It’s a reimagining of Boise for the future on some level, but also a return to the older neighborhoods of the city. The rewrite is also a departure from the effects of zoning, which separates cities into sectors. Commercial goes here. Single-family residential goes here. Things do not mix, unless the zoning code says they can. And the goal here is for the zoning code to say they can mix.
For example, in the residential zone R1-C, corner lots can be turned into neighborhood cafes. They will be a maximum 2,000 square feet and only open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“The whole purpose is that if you live in a neighborhood in a city, you can walk to things,” Keane said. “If we can find opportunities for people to not have to drive, now you're having real success. And again, the 1966 ordinance, where you may have seen those kinds of things in the city before, outlawed all that stuff. So can we allow that again?”
The current zoning code was adopted in 1966, according to the city, and hasn’t seen many substantial changes since then. Two key themes in this rewrite are addressing housing and mobility.
Nowadays, the demand for housing and housing diversity is different than it was 57 years ago. Boise determined a few years ago in its housing needs analysis it has to build 2,700 housing units a year to meet the demand for 27,000 homes over 10 years.
“We're not building even half of that. We're building something like between 1,000 and 1,500 a year,” Keane said. “We're not even getting close to addressing the demand in the city.”
Housing has been a contentious issue in Boise the last few years, as unprecedented demand pushed the housing market into new heights. Houses sold seemingly instantly for tens of thousands more than their asking price and rents skyrocketed. The bottom part of the market was essentially wiped out, but those who had assets saw their wealth grow.
“The threshold issue that we have in the city, as it relates to housing affordability is that we don't have sufficient supply of housing,” Keane said. “I think any kinds of concerns around what additional construction and supply would mean are pale in comparison to the need that we've got, and the demand that exists for housing of all types in the city.”
Another goal of the rewrite is transportation and mobility. The Treasure Valley is a car-dominant society, but adding pedestrian and bicycle facilities is gaining more momentum, as is bringing back passenger rail.
“We need to rely on walking and transit and riding bikes for more people,” Keane said. “So we need to get that land use right to that arrangement.”
That means adding density along transit corridors — Vista Avenue, Fairview Avenue and State Street, for example. But for those living along those streets, that means change coming to their neighborhoods.
Against the rewrite
A red truck turns off Vista and into a side street. Behind the cars streaming past is a building under construction and covered in green material. Next to it, is a two-story home with a car parked out front. Dave Kangas, a real estate agent who is president of Boise Working Together, films the complex from across the street.
“This is the first project to utilize the city’s housing bonus ordinance,” Kangas said in the video. “This is an example of Boise’s new urbanism to where we have a very boxy design which is going to be an allowed use … and as you can see what it relates to a two-story duplex right next to it.”
Kangas is against the zoning code rewrite for what it “portends for (his) neighborhood.”
His concerns include the zoning for MX-3, a mixed-use district along transit corridors like Vista. There’s also his concern of strategic infill as well as the potential for 40-foot buildings. He’s worried about potentially streamlining the application process so developments can be processed quicker.
“It's almost like we aren't growing fast enough as it is,” Kangas said. “We're not going to stop growth, but we also have to grow at a pace that we keep the character and an idea of what we want as a community.”
He said he was concerned as well that more building would drive up the cost of land, the labor pool of contractors and materials. In a popular area, Kangas said, pressure gets put on housing. Kangas also said the city is doing the rewrite all at once, rather than progressively implementing changes and adjusting them.
Many people are feeling helpless, Kangas said, including senior citizens he knows who plan on dying in their homes and who don’t want to see their neighborhood change. He said there’s no compassion for people who have lived in a spot for a long time, paid taxes and don’t want big apartments near them looking down into their backyards.
“You're going to completely change the character of the neighborhood. And as these infill developments take place, people are going to get angry. They're not going to like it. People are going to move,” Kangas said. “It's just going to create a lot of displacement, a lot of anger and completely change the character of the neighborhoods and they don’t have a whole lot of say in the whole thing.”
Another person involved with Reject Boise Upzone, Chris Runyan, echoed those concerns. Runyan said the important thing is keeping the friendly part of Boise intact as the city grows. There may be potential issues with keeping Boise friendly with the proposed zoning code, he said. In particular, Runyan said he was concerned about taller and more expensive homes with smaller lot sizes in established neighborhoods causing problems.
“That isn't going to just feather in nicely with the people that already live here,” Runyan said. “Like you used to have a backyard that you could relax in and now you may have a 40-foot home with a roof deck looking down on it. And so will that create some strife between neighbors? I would say probably.”
Runyan said he’s all for private property rights of the people who buy land near him, but said the rewrite essentially changes the rules of the community without adequate engagement.
He also said he was concerned about neighborhood cafes, which he said could be open late and be a nuisance for neighbors.
“If you live right next to that, that can be very disturbing,” Runyan said.
He’s been involved in code changes before. A couple years ago, he was involved with an effort to increase regulation of Airbnbs. Runyan had started noticing investors buying long-term rentals to use as short-term rentals, preventing Boiseans from living in the homes themselves.
With this rewrite, he’s concerned about developers buying lower-priced homes, demolishing them and then building an expensive home. He said he was worried about developers using provisions in the new code allowing more density to build more expensive homes.
Keane, with the city of Boise, said they amended their plan to prevent demolition from happening. Strategic infill density will be allowed, but it has to be a vacant lot, a dilapidated home or the home already there has to be reused in development. There are other instances where neighborhood concern prompted changes.
For example, Keane said that buildings can be up to 40 feet tall, but only three stories so that they won’t be so rectangular with a flat roof. The city also backed off from a proposed upzone that would have increased the allowable density everywhere.
Both Kangas and Runyan also objected to the names like NIMBY (not in my backyard) that people supporting the rewrite call them. And Runyan said if he were a young person looking to buy a home, he’d want help. However, Runyan said this isn’t the way to do it.
“We're not horrible people,” Runyan said. “What we're talking about right now is a dramatic shift and who is going to own the homes in Boise?...this could really change how Boise grows, and then it's going to really affect all of us that live here, good or bad.”
All of us who live here
When Joe Jaszewski moved to Idaho from California in 2003, people would ask him how many days it would take him to drive to the Gem State. Now, thousands of Californians and people from other states have moved in. The lack of housing supply compared to the demand from people moving here has created an affordability crisis.
Around 15 years after Jaszewski moved here, he started the Facebook group Afford Boise. The group tries to show up at public meetings and advocate for housing projects. Typically, he said, those meetings are dominated by people who are resisting housing.
“I understand where they're coming from, you know, they probably live in their neighborhood and they don't want things to change,” Jaszewski said. “I think that's a natural instinct. But it's one that is not feasible.”
Companies are moving here, Jaszewski said. People are moving here. By constricting change, people at the bottom get squeezed out, he said.
Change to the zoning code rewrite is necessary, according to City Councilmember Holli Woodings, because the current code was written half a century ago.
“Our values were just way different. You know, I think that people really valued a car-oriented lifestyle. They didn’t mind driving to do things,” Woodings said. “And that's changed a lot. We hear a lot from our residents that they want to be able to walk to things.”
Woodings said she’s noticed the passionate debate about the zoning code rewrite.
“There's passion on the side of, we really want to see a zoning code that reflects a modern Boise, that reflects our values today,” Woodings said. “And then there's the passion on the other side. And I think that a lot of that is really, you know, change is hard.”
One of the main goals of Neighbors for Boise is to be welcoming and not push people out.
“I think Boise is awesome. I lived here for 20 years, you know, I've moved here from somewhere else and I think other people should have the opportunity to do the same,” Jaszewski said. “In order for that to happen, for people to afford it, we need more housing.”
The city of Boise submitted the zoning code to the Planning & Zoning Commission, according to a Tuesday news release. The commission will hold public meetings on April 24, 25 26 and 27 at Boise City Hall.