A sign, at Gordon S. Bowen Park in Boise's North End, highlights area homes that were once neighborhood grocery stores on Tuesday. A proposed rewrite of Boise zoning codes could once again make the occasional commingling of small business and residential an emphasis.

The buzzing of the walk signal on Capitol Boulevard and Main Street in Boise prompts winter-clad pedestrians to start crossing the street toward Goldy’s and the Egyptian Theatre.

Up above, in his corner office, Planning and Development Services Director Tim Keane sits at a round, brown table, explaining how the plan is for the city's zoning code rewrite to bring back elements of Boise’s older neighborhoods — as well as enable all kinds of housing, add density in the right areas and improve mobility.

The Roosevelt Market along North Elm Avenue in Boise's east end is shown Tuesday.
Patrons visit businesses along 13th Street in the Hyde Park area of Boise’s North End in this March 2021 file photo. An update of Boise's zoning code could allow for the return of certain small businesses to residential neighborhoods. 
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

