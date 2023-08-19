Bobbi-Jo Meuleman

Bobbi-Jo Meuleman

The Boise Metro Chamber announced a new CEO on Thursday.

Bobbi-Jo Meuleman, Gov. Brad Little’s Deputy Chief of Staff, is replacing the current President and CEO Bill Connors. Connors in March announced he intends to retire at the end of the year. Meuleman starts on Oct. 2, and Connors will help with the transition until the end of the year.

