.A potential for record setting rainfall on Sunday and Monday across
the region associated with the remnants of Hurricane Hilary. This
could produce flash flooding along with high winds.
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Idaho, including the following areas, Boise
Mountains, Camas Prairie, Lower Treasure Valley ID, Owyhee
Mountains, Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands, Upper
Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River, West Central Mountains and
Western Magic Valley. Portions of Oregon, including the following
areas, Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County and Oregon
Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,
streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations like burn
scars. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may
become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Record levels of atmospheric moisture from the remnants of
Hurricane Hilary are forecast to move across the forecast
area Sunday into Monday. This has increased the confidence in
the potential for flash flooding. The heaviest rainfall is
expected Monday morning with the remnants interacts with an
incoming Pacific trough. This could produce rainfall rates of
1 to 3 inches an hour.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
The Boise Metro Chamber announced a new CEO on Thursday.
Bobbi-Jo Meuleman, Gov. Brad Little’s Deputy Chief of Staff, is replacing the current President and CEO Bill Connors. Connors in March announced he intends to retire at the end of the year. Meuleman starts on Oct. 2, and Connors will help with the transition until the end of the year.
“The Boise Metro Chamber has been front and center in promoting the Valley business community,” Meuleman said in a release. “There is a reason Boise is the destination businesses are choosing to locate and expand. I look forward to carrying on the great work of Bill and the board to ensure all Boise area business can succeed.”
She began her career in Washington, D.C., as a staffer for Sen. Conrad Burns (R-Mont.) and Congressman Denny Rehberg (R-Mont.). Meuleman previously held a cabinet post as Idaho’s Director of Commerce.
In 2017, she was an “accomplished under 40” honoree by the Idaho Business Review. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Montana.
“We are excited for Bobbi-Jo to be Bill’s successor as the CEO of the Boise Metro Chamber,” Boise Metro Chamber Chair Odette Bolano said. “She has demonstrated her ability to work closely with the business community over the last four years as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Governor Little and previously as the Director of Idaho Department of Commerce. “