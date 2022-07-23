The city of Meridian approved an increased cap on the amount companies can charge an individual to remove a boot from their car.
The previous cap was $100 but has now been raised to $150. The last time the car fees were updated was 2019. Allen Sparhawk of Deep Six Security Services requested the increase because of rising costs for his business.
“I never thought in a million years that we would be where we’re at today with the cost of anything,” Sparhawk said at a council meeting Tuesday night. “That’s back when I was paying people $10 an hour for a part-time job. Now I’m forced to pay $15 an hour or I have no employees whatsoever.”
Inflation rose 9.1% in June nationally. Adjusted for inflation, workers’ hourly wages fell 1% during the month and are down 3.6% from last year, CNBC reported.
The city of Boise also adopted new and increased fees after a public hearing where no one commented.
Any new fees or fee increases over 5% are required to go through a public hearing, Budget Manager Eric Bilimoria said.
“Generally, the fees or the fee increases that are proposed are to keep up with the cost of providing services,” Bilimoria said. “Absent those fee increases, we would need to find a way to support those fee-related services from other revenue streams.”
There are several fee increases proposed for the Parks and Recreation Department, he said. Plus, there’s a 5% increase for planning fees and “various adjustments” for parking, licenses and animal fees.
“Most of them are just barely above 5%,” Boise City Council President Elaine Clegg said. “With the cost of things increasing as they are, it seemed very much in line with those cost increases.”
