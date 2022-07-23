Downtown Meridian

Traffic drives along Main Street in downtown Meridian in this October 2021 file photo.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The city of Meridian approved an increased cap on the amount companies can charge an individual to remove a boot from their car.

The previous cap was $100 but has now been raised to $150. The last time the car fees were updated was 2019. Allen Sparhawk of Deep Six Security Services requested the increase because of rising costs for his business.

