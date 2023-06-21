Two local officials on Wednesday announced their intentions for the upcoming election.
In Boise, City Councilmember Patrick Bageant decided to step down at the end of his term, after welcoming a daughter in May, according to a news release.
“This has been a difficult, even painful decision for us to make,” Bageant said in reference to himself and his wife, who is an active-duty officer in the Army. “But for the next couple years my family is first."
Bageant highlighted the zoning code rewrite, Micron’s investment in a Boise plant and Boise’s water renewal projects as “important landmarks of the last four years.”
Bageant has served since he was elected in 2019.
In Meridian, City Councilmember Brad Hoaglun said he will run for reelection in District 2.
“One thing I learned from my time on city council is that you not only have to deal with issues that are immediately in front of you, but you also have to prepare long-term. Planning is very important for the mayor and city council, and I look forward to talking with voters about Meridian’s future as I campaign in the coming months,” Hoaglun said in a news release.
Hoaglun said big issues for him include providing city services while keeping property taxes in check, as well as affordable housing and road expansions.
Hoaglun will be running against fellow Meridian City Councilmember Liz Strader.
He was first appointed to the council in 2008 and won re-election in 2009. He was re-elected in 2019 after not running in 2013.
If Bageant had run for Boise City Council, he would have run in District 6, facing off against current city councilmember Jimmy Hallyburton. In May, Bageant donated $1,000 to Hallyburton's campaign.
He has also donated to campaigns of Councilmember Luci Willits, Councilmember Colin Nash and Mayor Lauren McLean this year.