City Council07.JPG

Patrick Bageant, right, takes the oath of office as a Boise City Councilmember during the swearing-in ceremony at Boise City Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Two local officials on Wednesday announced their intentions for the upcoming election.

In Boise, City Councilmember Patrick Bageant decided to step down at the end of his term, after welcoming a daughter in May, according to a news release.

Brad Hoaglun

Brad Hoaglun
Load comments