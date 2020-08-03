BOISE — The Idaho State Police arrested two men in Boise early Sunday morning on suspicion of drug charges following a car chase involving a spike strip.
The arrests of Joshua Riebau, 38, and Joseph M.A. Delguidice, 24, both from Boise, followed an incident that began just after 1 a.m. Sunday, near West Franklin and South Curtis roads in Boise, according to an Idaho State Police news release. A trooper saw a driver — later identified as Riebau — make a wide turn and swerve inside a traffic lane, according to the release.
As the trooper tried to stop the car, Riebau sped away into an apartment complex, troopers say. Riebau is accused of then leading police on a chase down Franklin. A Boise police officer set up spike strips near Franklin and South Five Mile Road, according to the release. Police say Riebau didn’t stop but rather drove at the officer, who jumped out of the road. The spike strips slowed the car’s progress, however.
Riebau and Delguidice, who was also in the car, both climbed out and fled, according to police.
Police caught Delguidice without trouble, but used a police dog to find Riebau a short while later, passed out in a pickup truck in a utility parking lot, according to the release. Riebau was booked into jail on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine, marijuana and heroin, and he faces other charges as well.
Delguidice is charged with possession of marijuana, as well as other charges.