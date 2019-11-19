BOISE— While Boise mayoral candidate Lauren McLean is still declining anymore debate appearances, she, along with Mayor Dave Bieter, have accepted an invitation to a Q&A session at Interfaith Sanctuary.
According to Jodi Peterson, Interfaith Sanctuary's Executive Director, the event will allow Boise's homelessness population a chance to meet the candidates and ask them questions directly. The Thursday session is not open to the public.
"I feel it’s important to participate in this event to both make my positions crystal clear to the public and to give space and consideration to the people most impacted by the harmful and inflammatory rhetoric that has emerged in the final leg of this campaign," McLean said in a press release to the Idaho Press.
In his own press release, Bieter announced that he would be attending the Q&A and host his own forum 5 p.m. Friday. It will be open to the public.
"Boiseans experiencing homeslessness, the City’s community partners, business owners, neighborhood leaders, and any other concerned Boisean are invited to engage in this conversation with us," the statement said. The location of the forum is not yet decided.
Bieter also used the statement to call out McLean yet again for her refusal to face him in a public debate.
"I am also disappointed to hear the format of this event will not be accessible to the general public and Council Member McLean continues to refuse the numerous offers for public events between the two of us to discuss not only homelessness, but other important issues facing our community," the statement said.