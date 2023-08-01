...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED LIGHTNING FOR SOUTHERN
HIGHLANDS...
.Scattered thunderstorms are forecast to develop this afternoon
and extend into the evening. Therefore, a red flag warning has
been issued.
In addition, more storms are expected Wednesday afternoon and
evening, leading to another Red Flag Warning for the Southern
Highlands, Twin Falls BLM, and the Owyhee Mountains.
And finally, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued from Thursday
afternoon through Friday evening for all but the NF districts,
again due to scattered thunderstorms.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR LIGHTNING FOR NORTHERN BOISE BLM...TREASURE
VALLEY BLM...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM AND BAKER VALLEY...WHICH ARE
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400...420...636...637 AND 646...
...RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR LIGHTNING FOR NORTHERN BOISE
BLM...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM AND BAKER
VALLEY...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400...420...636...637 AND
646...
The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday
evening. The Red Flag Warning has been cancelled.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Up to 50 mph.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
Boise mayoral candidate Mike Masterson speaks before a group of firefighters during a press conference at the Boise Firefighters Local #149 Union Hall on Tuesday. Masterson announced the support of Boise Firefighters Local #149, the International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local #486, and the Treasure Valley Fraternal Order of Police in his bid for mayor.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is joined by Boise City Council President Jimmy Hallyburton at left and J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation Executive Director Roger Quarles, who listen to McLean's remarks Tuesday at the opening of a new skatepark at Molenaar Park in Southwest Boise.
BOISE — Mayor Lauren McLean and former Boise police chief Mike Masterson traded endorsement announcements Tuesday in a mayoral race that seems likely to focus on housing and management of the police department during McLean's tenure.
In a statement, the Ada County Democrats applauded McLean’s work with the party as well as creating affordable homes, funding homeless programs and backing the city's first major zoning code rewrite since 1966. And on Tuesday morning, the Boise firefighters union, police union and Fraternal Order of Police endorsed Masterson, who's challenging McLean as an independent.
“I think the police department and the management of the police continues to be something that just keeps popping back up onto the agenda,” Boise State University political scientist Stephanie Witt said.
Masterson may have a chance to gain traction if his argument is that he can fix the police department, Witt said. On the other hand, Witt said, Masterson was chief from 2005 to 2015, during which time there was at least one issue.
For example, former Boise police captain Matthew Bryngelson, who had ties to white supremacist organizations, was promoted to sergeant under Masterson.
“I'm not sure how easily he can distance himself from these perceived issues that are in the department,” Witt said.
However, representatives with Boise Police, Boise Fire and the Fraternal Order of Police expressed frustrations with the current state of affairs at City Hall.
A few dozen people clad in “Boise Firefighters for Masterson” shirts provided by the union gathered Tuesday morning behind a podium at the Boise Firefighters Local #149 Union Hall to show support for Masterson’s campaign.
Boise Firefighters Local 149 Union President Jason Shuey rapped on the podium to quiet things down.
“This election coming up is a very important election for all of public safety in the city of Boise,” Shuey said at the firefighters' union hall.“Boise firefighters want a mayor who understands and values the work we do every day in the community.”
McLean’s campaign did not return a request for comment. In a statement sent via the Ada County Democrats, McLean wrote that she was honored to receive the endorsement of the local party.
“As the only Democrat in the race for Boise Mayor, I’m committed to working hard for our values, never giving up on people, protecting our natural environment and open spaces, and creating a city for everyone,” McLean said. “I look forward to continuing to partner with the Ada County Democrats in making that happen.”
Kip Paporello, secretary for the International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local 486, said the union “looks forward to having the support and respect of the Mayor’s Office and City Hall once again.”
The Boise Police Department has dealt with controversy recently, including the complaints against, criminal investigation into and resignation of former police chief Ryan Lee, the ousting of former director of the Office of Police Accountability Jesus Jara, and Jara’s ensuing lawsuit regarding his firing.
Bryngelson was revealed to have white supremacist ties and the city spent $650,000 investigating his actions and whether they permeated the police department.
In May, the Boise City Council approved McLean’s pick for police chief, Ron Winegar.
“If things are going well, she can celebrate that she was part of that success,” Witt said. “And if things are going hard or not well, like they seem to be within the police department, then, ultimately, that's her situation to own.”
On her website, McLean touted her work, including preventing eviction for 5,000 households, adding 357 acres of open space and securing an investment from Micron to build a facility here.
The city also passed the zoning code rewrite recently, which Witt said could be an accomplishment for some people and something she has to defend to others.
“There are going to be some neighborhoods and some neighborhood activists who will be very unhappy at the potential for increased density,” Witt said. “There are also going to be people, though, who look at that and say, ‘wow, what a great thing. We're finally doing something to help increase the housing supply.’”
Masterson has outraised McLean by almost $20,000 since the start of June. However, McLean has raised over $100,000 more than Masterson since the start of the year.
Since the start of the year, McLean has raised $238,000 to Masterson's $136,000.