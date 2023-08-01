Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Mayor Lauren McLean and former Boise police chief Mike Masterson traded endorsement announcements Tuesday in a mayoral race that seems likely to focus on housing and management of the police department during McLean's tenure.

In a statement, the Ada County Democrats applauded McLean’s work with the party as well as creating affordable homes, funding homeless programs and backing the city's first major zoning code rewrite since 1966. And on Tuesday morning, the Boise firefighters union, police union and Fraternal Order of Police endorsed Masterson, who's challenging McLean as an independent.

Mike Masterson announcement

Boise mayoral candidate Mike Masterson shakes hands with firefighters showing their support after a press conference at the Boise Firefighters Local #149 Union Hall on Tuesday.
Molenaar Skatepark 5

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is joined by Boise City Council President Jimmy Hallyburton at left and J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation Executive Director Roger Quarles, who listen to McLean's remarks Tuesday at the opening of a new skatepark at Molenaar Park in Southwest Boise. 

