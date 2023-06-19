Following the unanimous decision by Boise City Council last week to approve the update of the zoning code, a prominent mayoral candidate has criticized the process by which it got passed.
Mike Masterson, a former Boise police chief who’s challenging Boise Mayor Lauren McLean in the upcoming election, released a press release Saturday that argued the rewrite of the zoning code was needed but rushed and lacked adequate input from the public.
The rewrite represents the first major change to the code since it was adopted in 1966.
“The rewrite of a zoning code is a big undertaking, and Boise needed it. The rewrite required time, analysis and consideration,” Masterson said in the statement. “Most of all, it required a thorough community discussion. So I watched the public comment process over the last three months for the proposed modern zoning ordinance with interest. I am sad to say it fell short.”
The code rewrite won’t be in effect until Dec. 1. The more-than-600-page document will guide how growth could occur, allowing more density and diverse housing types in some areas and more mixed-uses in neighborhoods.
In the fall of 2020, the city of Boise solicited feedback about its current zoning code and sought recommendations; it received more than 800 responses, according to the city’s website. Boise also created a citywide advisory committee to help guide the direction of the rewrite.
Boise Planning and Development Services Director Tim Keane said during recent city council meetings that this advisory group met 23 times and was “instrumental” in helping create the draft.
“A year to 18 months ago that we really made significant changes to this proposal that's before you because of the public discussion because of what people were telling us about how they wanted to achieve the goals that we have as a city,” Keane said at the June 12 council meeting. "So that was a big shift a year to 18 months ago in terms of how we fundamentally organize these regulations"
The first draft module, which included the section of the zoning code that outlines what would and wouldn’t be allowed within certain zones, was released in spring 2021. The city sought feedback from May to June that year. The second draft module included development and design standards and was released in January 2022; community outreach for this section took place from January to April.
A revised draft of modules one and two, created based off community feedback, was provided in the summer of 2022. The city held three public open houses to gather input on the revised draft. That fall, Boise released module three, which included the processes and procedures developments will need to go through to receive approval. In October and November 2022, the city held five community conversations on this module.
The proposed new code was released in February 2023 and reported to the Planning and Zoning Commission. In April, the commission held four days of public hearings on the rewrite before unanimously recommending approval on April 27.
Masterson wrote in his statement that the outcome of the zoning rewrite felt “already decided from the beginning.” He also called an advocacy group that supported the rewrite “mysterious.”
The group, Neighbors for Boise, began as a Facebook group called “Afford Boise,” according to Joe Jaszewski, who started both groups.
“We’re all local. We started here. I don’t know what’s mysterious about it,” Jaszewski said.
Jaszewski moved to Boise in 2003 but moved into Garden City in 2019. He said he didn’t provide comments on the zoning code but helped efforts, and the group’s other board members — Nina Schaeffer and Patrick Sproutz — are both Boise residents.
It began as a Facebook group to discuss housing projects and the need that Jaszewski saw for more types of housing and more affordability, he said. It became an official not-for-profit corporation in May, according to its business filing. Masterson questioned why it had a Post Falls address in its filing.
Jaszewski said the organization used a registration service with a North Idaho location because it doesn’t have a physical address, but the group has a Boise P.O. Box.
Masterson said the rewrite still has unanswered questions. “How will this add to our affordable housing supply? Not just rentals but most importantly homeownership,” he wrote.
The testimony on the code, on both sides, was often emotional.
After it passed, McLean became choked up.
“This shows us as Boiseans always do where it matters most. We find what we value and we work from here,” she said at the meeting. “And this council did that through countless hours of testimony this week for many, many questions over the last year from communications and conversations with residents in all neighborhoods of the city with neighborhood associations that I too deeply value.”
Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis contributed to this report