Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is going to Washington, D.C., to see President Biden sign into law the bill providing millions of dollars of investment into domestic semiconductor manufacturing. 

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will be in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday for the signing of the CHIPS bill into law by President Joe Biden.

According to a news release from McLean’s office, the bill will provide a $52.7 billion investment in domestic semiconductor manufacturing and science research, boosting national and local economies, and national security.

