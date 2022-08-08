Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will be in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday for the signing of the CHIPS bill into law by President Joe Biden.
According to a news release from McLean’s office, the bill will provide a $52.7 billion investment in domestic semiconductor manufacturing and science research, boosting national and local economies, and national security.
The bill has a direct impact on Boise, which is home to Micron Technology – the fourth-largest semiconductor manufacturer in the world.
The news release from McLean’s office said the investment in advanced manufacturing, innovation, and research and development will improve the nation's supply chain resiliency and address bottlenecks that are contributing to inflation. It will also bolster the city of Boise’s efforts to attract employers looking to create a city for everyone, support a diversified workforce, and continue encouraging innovation and growth in the region, the news release stated.
Last month, however, Micron had not yet decided if U.S. expansion will take place in Idaho or in another state, according to a report from KTVB.
In a July 29 news release, Micron – the primary U.S. producer of computer memory – said that currently just 2% of global memory supply is manufactured in the U.S. The company also thanked the Biden Administration and "the bipartisan work of Congress" for passing the legislation.
"This is a big step towards securing the future of semiconductor manufacturing in the United States and advancing American innovation and competitiveness for years to come," Micron said. "This legislation will bring leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing to the U.S., creating tens of thousands of jobs and tens of billions of dollars of new investments – transforming U.S. semiconductor innovation and supply chain resilience."
"As a result of this bipartisan effort to ensure our economic and national security, Micron has an historic opportunity to invest in bringing the most innovative leading-edge memory manufacturing to the U.S. We look forward to sharing more details regarding our plans in the coming weeks," Micron said in its statement.
Also, according to KTVB’s report, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra appeared on CNBC on July 20 and was asked about reports that Micron was looking at building a new fabrication plant in Boise. He would not confirm a decision, and said the company was evaluating "multiple states across the U.S."
Though the legislation passed, all four members of Idaho's all-GOP congressional delegation voted against it. Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher and Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch said they supported U.S. semiconductor production, and countering China's growing position in an industry critical to national security, but they objected to a lot of the spending added to the bill just days before the votes that sent it to the president's desk, KTVB reported.