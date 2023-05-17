Boise State of the City address

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean delivers her annual State of the City address at JUMP in downtown Boise, Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is delivering her annual State of the City address on Thursday at Jack’s Urban Meeting Place (JUMP) in downtown Boise.

Members of the public can register to attend at boisechember.com. Tickets are $50 for non-Boise Metro Chamber members and $40 for members. All registration prices include one drink ticket.

