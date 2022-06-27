Boise Mayor Lauren McLean delivers her annual State of the City address at JUMP in downtown Boise, Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean tested positive for COVID-19, she said in a tweet from the official Boise Mayor Twitter account.
McLean, who is vaccinated, said her symptoms are mild and she will work virtually until she’s cleared to return to the office.
“Well after two and a half years, COVID caught up with me,” McLean said on a personal Twitter account. “I’m feeling ok, but cough a ton at night. So grateful for the vaccine.”
It is unclear where McLean was exposed to COVID-19 but Boise Interim Spokesperson Maria Weeg said McLean likely was exposed while traveling for her daughter's graduation.
Masks are currently not required at Boise City Hall, Weeg said. Day-to-day operations will not be affected and the mayor is keeping to her current schedule.
