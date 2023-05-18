State of the City Address01.JPG

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean gestures to the crowd while delivering the annual State of the City address at JUMP in downtown Boise on Thursday. 

 Jake King/For The Idaho Press

BOISE — Mayor Lauren McLean sees Boise as a "magical" oasis in an Idaho desert, and she hopes to keep it that way. 

“We are working every day to build a city for everyone,” McLean said during Thursday's State of the City address at JUMP in downtown Boise. “When we talk to each other, when we really take the time to talk to our neighbors on porches and in backyards and coffee shops, in our parks or on our trails, in school yards and at work, there's always more that unites us than divides us.”

State of the City Address02.JPG

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean speaks to the crowd while delivering the annual State of the City address at JUMP in downtown Boise on Thursday.

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press.

Reporter

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate from Utah State University and holds degrees in journalism and English. Previously, White worked as a reporter and content manager at the Utah Statesman. In her free time, she can be found baking or watching a good movie.

