Boise Mayor Lauren McLean released a statement Thursday addressing the rise of extremism and hate across the Treasure Valley and United States, citing name-calling and threats made towards her, fellow government officials and her family.
McLean said she has watched public service members step down from their posts due to these threats and harassment.
McLean said city staff receive threats "parroting the language and name-calling employed by local conflict profiteers and the factions they’ve radicalized."
"It’s painful to see concern and fear on the faces of staff who, while so committed to serving the city they love, have been exposed to escalating cruelty for nearly two years," she said in the statement.
The threats, attacks and intimidation have extended to her children as well, McLean said.
"I still feel intensely the fear, frustration, and helplessness of watching my two children quietly take in news of thwarted threats against me and learning that they, too, were being targeted and tracked online," McLean said in the release. "A parent’s dearest wish is to keep their kids safe and sound and far away from the worst the world has to offer. I cannot forget those moments, cannot forget their faces, cannot forget their courage."
The threats are real and grave, she said, and based off information obtained by the Boise Police Department, security detail has now been added to Boise City Hall.
"I miss the days when I could run to the drugstore without someone tailing me and knowing what I’m shopping for," she said. "I miss the freedom, privacy, and ease of movement I once took for granted. I no longer run the trails alone before daybreak as I’ve done for 24 years. I don’t walk alone to work or hop on my bike whenever I like."
McLean said in 2020, militia-affiliated crowds stood at her family home every Sunday evening and came back again in November with pitchforks and torches. However, she said, it's important to tell these stories to remind public servants they are not alone, to show the public what is going on, and to better one's self.
"My heart goes out to everyone who has been hurt, strained, and impacted by the events of the past two years," she said. "Whether you are a school board member or a family member, an elected official, or an everyday resident: I know we have been tested in ways great and small."
McLean said she has spoken to fellow women leaders across the country about the toll similar threats have had on them and their families, and why they've continued to serve their communities.
"I’ve decided, with my family, that we won’t back down, and that I’ll continue to serve this city I love, to encourage our kids to find careers of service, to support my staff in their own callings to serve their city," she said.
McLean reaffirmed in the release she will not let bullying tactics keep her from doing her job.
"Our community is strong, welcoming, committed to each other, and resilient. I’m proud — and grateful — as ever to be your mayor," she said.
Political extremism has been on the rise locally, regionally and nationally in recent years. A number of public officials have commented on the issue in recent weeks during the Idaho Legislative session and some local school boards have been turned upside down with increased partisan influence seeping into the boards and, in turn, their decision making processes.
McLean served on the Boise City Council starting in 2011 and was elected mayor in 2019. A native of Boston she has called Boise home for over 20 years.