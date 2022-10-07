Boise State of the City address

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean delivers her annual State of the City address at JUMP in downtown Boise, Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Oct. 6 on KTVB.COM.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said that she asked for police chief Ryan Lee's resignation on Sept. 23 after a KTVB report was published detailing complaints against Lee within the Boise Police Department, "based on new information" she had that day, along with speaking to the police union.

Boise police chief resigns
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee, press conf photo oct 27 2021

Boise police chief Ryan Lee speaks with members of the media at an October 2021 press conference. Lee resigned as chief on Friday, Sept. 23. 

Recommended for you

Load comments