Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has chosen Ron Winegar to serve as permanent chief of police, pending confirmation by city council on Tuesday, May 2.
The news was announced Thursday in a city of Boise news release.
“Ron has demonstrated leadership in the department and our community, so I’ve asked him to continue leading the Boise Police Department as our permanent Police Chief,” McLean said in the release. “I wanted a leader who shares Boise’s values, has a deeply held commitment to service, is able to provide support and leadership to a team of officers dedicated to serving our city and understands what’s needed in a growing city to keep us the safe and welcoming community we all enjoy. Ron fits the bill and has heeded the call.”
Winegar has been serving as interim police chief since October 2022. He replaces Ryan Lee, who was Boise's police chief from July 2020 until he resigned in September 2022.
Winegar began his law enforcement career with the Boise Police Department in 1993, serving as a patrol officer, field training officer, firearms instructor and as a member of the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP). He was promoted to sergeant in 1999 supervising patrol teams, school resource officers, the Crisis Negotiation Team, and the Special Victims Unit; lieutenant in 2006, serving as watch commander, in the vice/narcotics unit, and over the Special Operations Unit; captain in 2014, serving in the community outreach and patrol divisions, and then as Deputy Chief of Operations in 2019. Upon the retirement of former chief William Bones in 2019, Winegar served a couple of short terms as acting chief. He continued to serve as Deputy Chief again before his retirement in June of 2021.
“I’ve enjoyed the many years I’ve had the opportunity to serve the people of Boise. I’m honored to have been chosen to serve as Police Chief and am proud to return to the Boise Police Department permanently,” Winegar said in the release. “The BPD and its officers will continue to work diligently with our community to provide a safe and welcoming city for everyone.”
Winegar holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Boise State University, and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, as well as Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command. He received a BPD Purple Heart, Medal of Valor, and the State of Idaho Medal of Honor for his courageous actions on the night of Sept. 20, 1997, when Boise officer Mark Stall was killed. During that incident, Winegar had responded, along with other officers, to assist officers Bryan Hagler and Stephen VanDoren on a traffic stop in downtown Boise. He was shot in the lower abdomen/right hip, requiring several months to recover and return to work.
He has served as a drummer for the City of Boise Police Pipes & Drums since it was formed in 1996, volunteering countless hours performing at ceremonies and events. Winegar was also involved with the BPD Honor Guard for many years and was a founding member in 1999 of the first-ever BPD Rock and Roll band named “Jonny Law.” The band, an outreach tool designed to build relationships with the youth in the community, performed over 100 concerts and school assemblies for over 80,000 kids in the Treasure Valley, as well as many community events over the next 10-15 years. He also helped co-found BPD’s Peer Support Team in 2007 and has assisted many other agencies with implementing their own peer support programs.
Winegar's confirmation at Tuesday's city council meeting will be live-streamed on the City of Boise Public Meetings YouTube page.