Meredith Stead

Meredith Stead

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has appointed a new city councilmember.

Meredith Stead, who currently serves on the city's planning and zoning commission, will fill the District 5 seat vacated by Holli Woodings, the city announced Thursday in a news release. Stead will be sworn in at Boise's city council meeting on Tuesday.

Recommended for you

Load comments