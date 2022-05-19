BOISE — Ensuring Boise has homes for everyone is Mayor Lauren McLean’s No. 1 priority, she said in her third State of the City address Wednesday evening.
The Treasure Valley is facing a deep and unrelenting housing crisis. Boise was named the least-affordable housing market in the United States last year, according to an Oxford Economics survey.
The event was held at JUMP in downtown Boise. McLean focused on a variety of topics, from public transit to childcare to accessibility in parks.
“I know it’s tough to find a home to rent or to buy that you can afford,” McLean said. “It’s a challenge throughout our region … housing security is how people build lives. It’s how (my husband) Scott and I started to build ours together.”
Starter home prices in the region have locked many out of the market. From 2019 to January 2022, the average starter home price jumped from $171,000 to $306,000, the Idaho Press previously reported.
Last August, the city of Boise said it needed more than 27,000 new units over the next 10 years to manage the housing crisis, KTVB reported at the time.
McLean said the city was on target to meet its goal of producing 1,250 affordable homes by 2026 and creating 250 homes for those exiting homelessness.
“These aren’t just numbers,” McLean said. “They’re families.”
She also said the city is making critical investments in police and fire.
“As we grow, we remain a really safe place to live,” McLean said, adding that overall, violent and property crime rates are down. She thanked the Boise Police Department and Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee for helping keep crime down.
BPD has faced controversy over the past year. Several officer-involved shootings drew public attention and criticism, and the family of one man who was killed by police filed a tort claim against the city.
Additionally, an officer filed a tort claim against Lee, alleging Lee severely injured him during a briefing.
Lee is under investigation by the Idaho State Police, the Idaho Press previously reported.
McLean also highlighted progress for the Boise Airport, which became a medium hub airport and added new non-stop destinations and airlines. The airport also broke ground on two parking garages.
In a video played at the event, Rabbi Dan Fink expressed his gratitude to the city for reaching out after a series of antisemitic incidents last year. The city has been convening a group to respond to antisemitism.
“The vast preponderance of Boiseans do want this city to be open, to be inclusive, embrace diversity of expression and abhor the kind of ugly anti-Semitism and hate messages that we’ve seen,” Fink said. “We’re in this work together.”