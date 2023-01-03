Support Local Journalism


BOISE — In an effort to continue creating a city for everyone, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean proposed using Open Space and Clean Water levy funds to create a one-acre park on Shamrock Lane in West Boise on Tuesday. The proposal will go before the city council next week for approval. 

"I want every child to be able to walk from their home safely and independently, to enjoy the experience of being outside," McLean said during a press conference. 

Boise Land Purchase

A photo showing the location of a plot of land purchased by the City of Boise is on display during a press conference Tuesday at Boise City Hall.

