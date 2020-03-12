BOISE — Citing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced Thursday the city has postponed all employee gatherings of 250 people or more through April 10.
The city will also consider the postponement of other city events as the need arises, according to a news release from the mayor’s office. McLean is also encouraging other organizations to consider postponing gatherings of more than 250 people as well.
The announcement comes a day after Treefort Music Fest announced the annual festival would be postponed until September.
In addition to that, McLean announced the city has suspended all out-of-state business travel for its employees through April. According to the release, she’s asking no travel arrangements beyond April 10 be made before April 10. After that date, according to the release, the city will reassess the travel ban.
The release cites the rate of the spread of the virus as one factor in the decisions. Idaho currently has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, although the state laboratory had tested 93 people as of Thursday, according to a state website providing information about the health concern, coronavirus.idaho.gov. Eleven people are currently being monitored as of Thursday, according to that site.
“It is important for our community to come together to protect our most vulnerable populations,” McLean is quoted as saying in the release. “While various residents may not be sick or experiencing symptoms, there is the chance for them to carry the virus to those most at risk. These measures are taken in an abundance of caution, and I ask that organizations be willing to do their part in helping slow the spread, when and if the virus is detected in our community. There are no known cases at this time, and we continue to work closely with city, county and state agencies in our preparations and actions taken.”