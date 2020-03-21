BOISE — In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Boise, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has ordered the closing of the city’s roughly 50 playgrounds.
Parks and recreation employees will tape off all playgrounds over the weekend, and will post signage about the closures, according to a news release from the city.
Parks, reserves and trails will remain open, but, according to the release, visitors should stay at least six feet apart to help curb the virus’ spread.
“I know this change will be hard on kids and families in our communities, but I can’t emphasize how important taking these proactive measures are in helping protect our community,” McLean is quoted as saying in the release. “If more drastic actions are required at certain park locations because residents are not practicing safe distancing or remaining off equipment, I’m prepared to recommend further action up to and including park closures.”