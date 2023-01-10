Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced Nicole Schafer will serve as the interim director of the Office of Police Accountability, taking over the role just under a month after former director Jesus Jara was removed from the post.
Schafer is currently the criminal prosecution senior manager in the city attorney’s office, according to a city of Boise press release. She trains and supervises 16 criminal attorneys, screens and charges cases, and helps train local law enforcement.
“Nicole has years of experience as a prosecutor,” McLean said in a statement. “She is well versed in appropriate police conduct and guidelines. In addition, she brings a steady and professional demeanor to her work. I am confident she will serve OPA and the community well.”
The Office of Police Accountability has been under scrutiny since Jara was placed on leave and then fired a week later.
At the time, McLean said she learned in November that Jara was randomly viewing police body camera footage.
“This is a serious violation of the privacy of our residents and a worrisome erosion of the trust we intended to build with the OPA model of oversight,” McLean said at the time.
BoiseDev and KTVB reported last month that McLean, her chief of staff and three city council members met with OPA staff in November and discussed Jara’s random body camera video checks.
In March, Jara told the Boise City Council during a meeting that the Office of Police Accountability was monitoring live calls. His PowerPoint said 19 random on-body video audits had been completed.
In a statement after he was fired, Jara’s counsel said the city council’s move was a “bold and blatant act of retaliation in violation of Idaho’s Whistleblower laws.” Jara acted in accordance with his duties and authority, the statement said, and is confident his decisions and judgment will “withstand the tests presented by forthcoming litigation.”
Jara filed a lawsuit in December alleging the city had interfered with an investigation into former police chief Ryan Lee, who resigned in September, KTVB reported. The suit alleged the city retaliated against Jara for recommending Lee be put on leave.
Jara was approved as the department’s director in August 2021 but had served as the office’s interim director since June 1 of that year. He had previously worked in the office and had more than 15 years of experience in human resources and training and development.
At the time, Boise City Council President Elaine Clegg said Jara was “someone who not only is a dedicated public servant but also someone who has the life experience to understand how to make this office one that will be, I think, more open, more transparent and serve the city so well in this time when we need that kind of service.”
Schafer will serve as interim director in addition to her current responsibilities, the release said.