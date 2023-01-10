Nicole Schafer

Nicole Schafer

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced Nicole Schafer will serve as the interim director of the Office of Police Accountability, taking over the role just under a month after former director Jesus Jara was removed from the post. 

Schafer is currently the criminal prosecution senior manager in the city attorney’s office, according to a city of Boise press release. She trains and supervises 16 criminal attorneys, screens and charges cases, and helps train local law enforcement.

