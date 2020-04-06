BOISE — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced Monday she will name deputy police chief Rone Winegar as acting chief of the department.
Winegar will step into the role April 24, according to a news release from McLean’s office. He will be replacing Mike Masterson, who is currently the department’s acting chief. Masterson — himself a former Boise police chief — will be retiring, according to the release.
Winegar is one of four finalists for the position of police chief, which has not yet been filled after the October retirement of former chief Bill Bones. The other finalists are also deputy police chiefs from across the country — Joseph Chacon of the Austin Police Department, Alice Fulk of the Little Rock Police Department and Ryan Lee of the Portland Police Bureau.
“I appreciate Ron’s sense of duty and service in his willingness to step in as Acting Chief during this crucial time for our city, and for the department,” McLean is quoted as saying in the release. “Ron demonstrates a sincere understanding and engaging approach to leadership. He will provide a great deal of stability to the department during the COVID-19 health crisis."