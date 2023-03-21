Boise Mayor Lauren McLean's first competition has stepped out of the shadows.
On Monday, former Boise Police Chief Mike Masterson officially filed to run for mayor, challenging McLean, who on March 8 announced her reelection campaign. Masterson, who is running independent of any political affiliation, also filed an appointment report naming retired Democratic Senator Maryanne Jordan as treasurer.
"For some time I’ve been very concerned about the amount of information being withheld from the public. Learning that the city council was not made aware of the results of the Clearwater County Prosecutor’s investigation into former Chief Lee until they heard it in the media was quite disturbing," Jordan said in a statement, referring to the investigation into former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee allegedly injuring an officer during a demonstration. "I’ve worked with Mike Masterson for years and know him to be a person of great integrity. I’m proud to support him."
In a statement, Masterson said he is excited to make Boise the safest and most livable city in America.
"I will be spending the majority of time during the next few weeks creating the campaign infrastructure, choosing a campaign manager and related staff and also getting a start on fundraising," Masterson said. "Additionally I will work to provide 'more meat to the bone' as it relates to the major issues I've identified."
In the next few weeks, Masterson said he will be prepared to speak publicly about those issues.
"In order to lead this incredible city into the future, we need a mayor who prioritizes public safety, affordable housing, fiscal responsibility within the city’s budget and mayor’s office, finds permanent solutions to address homelessness and, above all, who can restore public faith and transparency in our city’s government," Masterson said.
McLean was not available for an interview, but sent a statement to The Idaho Press.
"From the earliest days of taking office in 2020 - and no matter the challenges - I have rolled up my sleeves and worked diligently to deliver on new investments in housing, parks, public safety, and local jobs," McLean said. "There is still much to do, and I'm dedicated to keeping up the momentum into another four years of service. As I have for over two decades, I'm so proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with thousands of Boiseans, working together towards a safe and welcoming city for everyone."
Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com
Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate from Utah State University and holds degrees in journalism and English. Previously, White worked as a reporter and content manager at the Utah Statesman. In her free time, she can be found baking or watching a good movie.