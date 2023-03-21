Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Boise Mayor Lauren McLean's first competition has stepped out of the shadows. 

On Monday, former Boise Police Chief Mike Masterson officially filed to run for mayor, challenging McLean, who on March 8 announced her reelection campaign. Masterson, who is running independent of any political affiliation, also filed an appointment report naming retired Democratic Senator Maryanne Jordan as treasurer.

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com

Reporter

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She is a graduate from Utah State University and holds degrees in journalism and English. Previously, White worked as a reporter and content manager at the Utah Statesman. In her free time, she can be found baking or watching a good movie.

Recommended for you

Load comments