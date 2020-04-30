BOISE — COVID-19 has majorly shaken up the city of Boise’s budget planning for the next fiscal year.
On Tuesday, Boise City Council heard a presentation on the city’s proposed spending priorities for the 2021 fiscal year set to start this fall. Although the city is set to take a big hit on revenue due to COVID-19 and potentially only take a 2% increase in property tax collections, Mayor Lauren McLean has proposed a range of investments in accessibility improvements, affordable housing and an additional $2 million for yet to be specified programs to help the community recover from the pandemic.
Boise’s Budget Manager Eric Bilimoria predicted the city’s process to determine the budget would take longer than normal to solidify the exact numbers of expected revenues and expenditures for the year because economic conditions are changing rapidly and are difficult to predict.
“We are going to need to continually revisit our revenue estimates and refine them as data becomes available around the severity and duration of this recession,” he told city council.
In the current fiscal year, the city faces a large shortfall in expected revenues due to drop in sales tax revenue because of the stay-home order. Bilimoria said the city is proposing to set aside $3.2 million for fiscal year 2021 as a COVID-19 related contingency fund in order to avoid a similar situation where the city is caught by surprise.
McLean is also proposing to redirect $2 million in the budget to programs to help the city recover, but exact details on what would be cut or what specific programs would be invested in have not been developed yet. More information will be available this summer when the city is closer to approving the final budget.
Another proposal is a $2.25 million budget reduction that typically would go toward annual merit raises of up to 3%. This is not a proposed pay cut for city employees, but only a reduction in available funds for raises.
The city is still proposing roughly $6 million in programming for housing and homelessness in the next fiscal year. This includes funding for housing projects like the city’s development of a mixed-use development of Franklin & Orchard as well as $2 million earmarked for the campaign to end family homelessness in Ada County by 2025.
These funds were set aside at the end of 2019 with the caveat that they would be released to the countywide group of agencies working on family homelessness if $6 million in private funds were raised for the effort. The majority of those funds involved investing in homelessness prevention with staff members at nonprofits, like Jesse Tree or CATCH, as well as funds for rental assistance to keep families from entering the shelter system in the first place.
City Council President Pro Tem Holli Woodings said she is still in support of the plan, but was concerned the city’s $2 million for the family homelessness effort should be spent immediately instead of waiting for the private donations to be raised.
“If we can start building that capacity (at the nonprofits) now, the sooner the better,” she said.
Improvements to public transportation also are taking a hit. A slate of service improvements were set to take effect for Valley Regional Transit in Boise on March 30, but those upgrades have been delayed indefinitely because the city needed to save the $1 million proposed for the transit system for other purposes during the pandemic. Bilimoria said the city is looking at options to continue to fund the public transit system and get those proposed upgrades in fiscal year 2021, but there are no details yet.
McLean’s proposed budget also includes $200,000 for an accessibility evaluation of the city to see how it can be improved for ADA accessibility issues, $350,000 to make the suggested accessibility improvements and an additional $200,000 for other services to help residents better participate in government. This includes the possibility of child care at city council meetings and translation services.