Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is lifting the face covering requirement for events and city buildings.
McLean is also easing other COVID-19 safety policies to reflect Idaho’s case data, which shows Ada County as a medium-risk area. These updates will be effective Monday.
The news was announced Friday morning in a city of Boise press release.
“I have always been committed to ensuring that each city employee and every resident who walks into our buildings or attends an event with their family can feel safe," McLean said in the release. "COVID-19 numbers are down and staying down, which means I can make this change. We didn’t get here by accident. I’d like to thank everyone who was willing to think of their community, maintain physical distancing, and simply put on a mask when going into a public building. Together, we helped make this a safer and healthier city for everyone.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its guidelines, which say that Americans living in communities where the coronavirus poses a low or medium threat to hospitals may stop wearing face coverings. Ada and Canyon counties were in the "medium" category as of Friday morning.
The complete list of updates to the city of Boise's COVID-19 safety policies includes:
Face masks in city facilities are optional for staff and visitors. These include Boise City Hall, City Hall West, the Boise Public Library, branch libraries, recreation facilities, water renewal facilities and city office buildings.
Masks are still required at the Boise Airport due to federal guidelines
Physical distancing requirements are no longer in effect.
Gathering size limitations are no longer in effect.
COVID-19 special event requirements are no longer required.
The city of Boise will continue to monitor the COVID-19 health crisis and consult with state and local health officials to quickly change or modify health orders as needed, the release said.