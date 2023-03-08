Boise State of the City address

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced she is running for reelection amid a tumultuous three years in office that have included the COVID-19 pandemic and Boise police scandals that resulted in an investigation into an officer's ties to white supremacy and the resignation of former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee.

In her announcement video posted Wednesday on Twitter, McLean said affordable housing, jobs that provide living wages, trees, parks and libraries are important priorities to her.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

