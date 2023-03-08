...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF LOWER TREASURE VALLEY
COUNTY...
HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH
which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile.
LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 412 PM MST, a band of heavy snow was near
Notus, or near Parma moving northeast at 15 MPH.
THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR...
Sand Hollow around 420 PM MST.
New Plymouth and Letha around 510 PM MST.
SAFETY INFO...
Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of
heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads
may lead to accidents.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time to reach your destination.
&&
TIME...MOT...LOC 2312Z 214DEG 14KT 4375 11686
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 11 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean delivers her annual State of the City address at JUMP in downtown Boise on May 18, 2022. McLean announced Wednesday that she will run for another term as mayor.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced she is running for reelection amid a tumultuous three years in office that have included the COVID-19 pandemic and Boise police scandals that resulted in an investigation into an officer's ties to white supremacy and the resignation of former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee.
“I will always stand up for Boise values with each and every one of you, no matter the challenges to come,” McLean said in the video. “You should expect to see me soon at your door, in your mailbox, by phone and by text because I am so excited to talk to you.”
Boise, it’s been the honor of my life to serve as your mayor the past three years.
I’m thrilled to tell you, yes, I’m running for re-election, and I’m working every day to earn your support this November.
In 2020, McLean became Boise’s first female elected mayor. She initially became involved in local government as a volunteer and then served on city council from 2011 to 2019 and as council president from 2017 to 2019.
McLean has about $100,000 in campaign funds available to her, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. She’s raised $52,000 so far this year alone.
Her election meant the city's first new leadership in 16 years, after she defeated former mayor Dave Bieter in a runoff election in 2019. McLean’s campaign was initially considered a long shot, as previously reported.
One of her biggest priorities as mayor has been affordable housing.
But McLean’s tenure has been marked by several controversies. In 2020, her order requiring face masks to be worn in public during the COVID-19 pandemic brought criticism from Treasure Valley conservatives, as previously reported. Protesters gathered outside her North End home in July of that year, and a group of Boise residents tried to recall her but ended up suspending the effort, KTVB reported at the time.
Late last year, McLean opened an investigation into racism in the Boise Police Department after it came to light that a former police captain had ties to white supremacy. Under her tenure, several officers complained about former police chief Ryan Lee, who was investigated by the Idaho State Police for allegations that he injured an officer.
The Clearwater County Prosecutor’s Office did not file criminal charges against Lee, but he later resigned at McLean's request.
Later, the city fired Jesus Jara, the director of police accountability, for randomly viewing body camera footage. Jara has since sued.
McLean's announcement comes on the heels of an Idaho Press report that at least two Boiseans will run for Boise City Council.
“Just over three years ago, I had the incredible honor of being sworn in. And I knew at that moment that we had steep challenges ahead,” McLean said in her video. “But despite those challenges, I've learned so much. ... I am so excited to tell you that yes, I am running again.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.
