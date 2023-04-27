BPD Investigation presser

Ron Winegar speaks during a press conference in November 2022 at City Hall regarding the investigation of former Boise Police Capt. Matthew Bryngelson. Winegar, who was formerly Boise' interim police chief, was selected by Boise Mayor Lauren McLean on Thursday to be Boise's next chief of police.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has chosen Ron Winegar to serve as permanent chief of police, pending confirmation by city council on Tuesday, May 2.

The news was announced Thursday in a city of Boise news release.

