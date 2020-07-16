BOISE — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean took questions over Zoom for an hour Thursday on topics ranging from institutional racism to housing affordability to the recall effort against her.
The session was was part of City Club of Boise's sponsored event.
"When I was sworn in as the 56th mayor of Boise, I did not imagine nor did anyone else imagine 2020 would become what it had become," McLean said.
Boise's mayor said she was making decisions to address the unforeseen challenges of 2020 with an eye to keeping everyone safe and well.
"I will make the decisions I must to protect the health of our people," she said. Throughout the session, she asked citizens to wear their masks and to think of their fellow residents as the pandemic continues to strain American society.
"Boiseans need to understand, we need and must have a coordinated effort to protect our health in order to help the economy recover," McLean said. "In an ideal world, we would see that at a national level."
McLean called the pandemic the "challenge of our generation" and said the brunt of the responsibility for responding to that challenge has fallen upon state governors and local officials like herself.
"Everything we do is a balance of freedom, a balance of the responsibility that comes with it," she said.
In regard to her order earlier this month requiring masks in Boise, McLean said, "CEOs of companies were saying that we needed it to go back to work. Public health leaders, hospital leaders were saying it was the only thing we could do absent closing down again."
The discussion also turned to policing in Boise, with questions about how the city plans to keep protesters safe and address institutional racism.
"To address the history of racism, we need to step into spaces that aren't necessarily comfortable … to listen to those not historically listened to," McLean said.
Equal economic opportunities and an examination of the city's processes were on McLean's list of responses, as well as discerning the best solutions during an unprecedented pandemic.
McLean said her understanding of what police should do to protect protesters had changed as well.
"People have a right to assemble and a right to speak, and they are correct in expecting to be able to do it peacefully, McLean said. Recent protests in Boise have escalated into violence, as counter protesters have shown up in increasing numbers and heated arguments have turned into fistfights.
"There's no room for violence," McLean said. "There's room for peaceful gathering and speaking truths."
Other political issues surfaced during the meeting as well. McLean responded to questions about the recall effort against herself and Boise City Council Member Lisa Sánchez, started by a group of activists who say the two women are taking the city "the wrong way." The group on Wednesday filed petitions to start the recall process. The petitions required only 20 signatures each from Boise voters; establishing a recall election will require more than 26,000 signatures.
"I remain singularly focused on what brought me to office," McLean said. "I do know the people of Boise elected me with a job in mind. … I bring to this office a willingness to listen, an engagement in community."
McLean said the pandemic has certainly required her to "lead in a way we didn't envision," but that's not stopping her from doing her job of protecting Boise and its people.