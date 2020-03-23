BOISE — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean on Monday issued a social distancing order for the city, which will remain in effect for 30 days.
The order is effective at midnight Tuesday, according to a news release from the mayor’s office. It requires that any indoor or outdoor business or venue to adhere to the following rules:
- Groups of no more than 10 people.
- Each group must be accommodated at least six feet away from each other.
- Carry-out, drive-through and delivery services are allowed.
- Employees at businesses are encouraged to take measures to maintain a distance of at least six feet.
- Follow heightened cleanliness practices by disinfecting all frequently touched surfaces after human contact and all staff must wash their hands frequently in accordance with CDC guidelines.
- Commercial and public transportation providers must follow heightened cleanliness practices.
Grocery stores, sites providing social services, medical facilities and government agencies are exempt from the order.
“These actions are painful but necessary,” McLean is quoted as saying in the release. “I understand this further disrupts our lives and makes our daily schedules difficult. I’m asking the community to come together and make these needed changes in response to this crisis we face."