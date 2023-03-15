The Ada County Commission on Tuesday unanimously declined to extend financial support to the city of Boise to help house extra Interfaith Sanctuary guests in hotels.
In December, the Ada County commissioners voted on funding $697,600 to the program, but only for four months. The money comes from American Rescue Plan Act funds. Boise provided some initial funding but currently works on managing the Ada County funds for Interfaith Sanctuary, according to a city spokesperson.
“We were hoping that would be enough for them to find new funding or a more permanent solution,” Commissioner Ryan Davidson said on Tuesday. “We're paying hotel rates to shelter people that should be in a proper facility.”
Interfaith Sanctuary has struggled with capacity as homelessness has risen in Boise over the last few years. In an open letter last January, officials described reaching overflow capacity during subfreezing temperatures and having to turn away almost 20 people.
Interfaith Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers said that she was grateful Ada County stepped in back in December. She said it's been hard to have a relationship with the county when it comes to homelessness and the funding was a "really important first step."
"I'm sad that we're not going to continue with that funding," Peterson-Stigers said. "I'm working with the city of Boise and we're working on a plan to move forward to keep us in place at the hotel."
The goal is to keep people housed at the hotel shelter until Interfaith's new State Street shelter opens in 12 to 15 months. Those at the hotel, including families with children and medically fragile intakes from the hospital, are "our most vulnerable population," Peterson-Stigers said.
The hotel offers 87 additional shelter beds.
Peterson-Stigers said it can seem like an uphill battle to help homeless people in the area. She said it seems like all the partners are in place to do the work, but the challenge is funding sources. There's also been neighborhood opposition to the shelter's upcoming move.
"I think the hardest thing, really, truly, is feeling so unstable," Peterson-Stigers said. "It puts so much stress on our shelter, our staff, our guests. And part of how to shelter well is that you hold people in place and you create this sense of safety, to reduce trauma and help people be able to kind of take a deep breath and then start to move forward."
The shelter started using downtown hotel rooms to house COVID-positive homeless people during the pandemic.
"We never had that many low-barrier shelter beds until the pandemic," Peterson-Stigers said. "But they're tentative and temporary. And so that's always been a hard part of this program is we've always been worried about what next."
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in a phone interview Tuesday that the city asked Ada County to continue its funding to “support families” who are being housed in those hotel rooms.
“We asked for their help, because I won't allow families to be turned out onto the streets,” McLean said. “We've seen other cities like Portland and Seattle give up on their residents. That's just what this decision does.”
McLean said she had directed her team to come up with a solution to keep families housed.
The funding approved in December will run out on April 15, according to an Ada County spokesperson.
“We have quite a few families and those with medical conditions that need to remain housed,” McLean said.
Housing has become a big issue in Boise over the last several years. In Ada County in 2018, the median home price was $314,000, according to the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. Last year, it was $566,000.
In general, Boise's housing market is not providing rental units for those who make less than 80% of the area median income or single-family housing for those who make less than 100% of the area median income. This makes it hard to buy a home on one income.
Likewise, the average monthly median rent in Boise for August 2017 was $891, a little over $10,500 a year. But by the time August 2022 rolled around, the overall median rent in Boise was $1,418, around $17,000 a year.
“And I've said time and time again, that we have an opportunity to protect our city from becoming like coastal cities, by providing housing, working hard to get families and others to self-sufficiency once they’re housed,” McLean said. “But also at the same time making sure that we don't create conditions that like what this decision over the county is about to do.”
