BOISE — On the same day early voting began for Boise’s mayoral runoff election, incumbent Mayor Dave Bieter avoided political attacks in a town hall with two dozen Boise State University students.
In the hour long event Monday, hosted by the BSU’s Political Science Association and Boise nightlife personality Rocci Johnson, Bieter stuck to his talking points and hardly mentioned his opponent, City Council President Lauren McLean. He leaned heavily on his record as mayor since 2004, and a wide array of successful city programs under his watch. This strategy stood in stark contrast to previous interviews Bieter gave, and last week’s debate performance, where he continuously criticized McLean.
Bieter is the third candidate to host such an event at BSU. The students previously hosted McLean and mayoral candidate Adriel Martinez.
Several questions early in the evening focused on homelessness, and how the escalating housing crisis in Boise is affecting students. He spoke briefly about the need to approve development around the university to provide more beds for students, then focused on the city’s work to address chronic homelessness.
City officials have requested the U.S. Supreme Court review a case related to the city’s authority to ticket people for sleeping in public. This followed a decision from the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this year, which found Boise’s policy of ticketing those experiencing homelessness violates the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.
The issue of homeless encampments has become one of the biggest topics of discussion in the race. Bieter and McLean are participating in a Q&A Thursday with those staying at Interfaith Sanctuary; the event is not open to the public.
City Council President Pro Tem Elaine Clegg endorsed Bieter at a press conference Monday, and said McLean’s belief that Boise shouldn’t seek legal authority to issue tickets to those sleeping in public pushed Clegg to side with Bieter.
When asked what would happen if the nation’s highest court either ruled against the city or chose to let the Ninth Circuit’s decision to stand, Bieter said he would continue pushing for the current policy of only ticketing when there is room in shelters.
“I just don’t know, well have to see,” he said. “If (the Supreme Court doesn’t) accept it, we’ll go back to the trial court and we’ll try to make our case that this is a very good situation. We only cite when there’s room in a shelter.”
One student asked about what the city was doing to retain BSU students who are studying highly technical sciences and would like to stay in Boise, but don’t see many opportunities for graduates with degrees in those fields.
“I don’t know how familiar you are with (the Boise Veterans Administration Medical Center),” Bieter said in response. “There’s research going on there that’s cutting edge, it’s well funded and well placed so don’t neglect what’s right here … I would encourage you to look across many fields, technological and scientific and I think you’d be surprised at how robust some of that is.”
Audience members asked Bieter if the library was necessary while Boise wrestles with homelessness, and what will happen next now that the project has been reset. Bieter paused the project in August because of high construction costs and legal questions surrounding a proposal to have a direct vote on the project put to voters.
He announced after the November general election that the city should start over on the project altogether because of opposition. Voters overwhelmingly supported Proposition 1, aimed at forcing a vote on the library project — a proposition Bieter opposed. It passed with 35,545 votes, or 69.1%, meaning most voters want a chance to vote on the project in the future.
“We had something like 30 public forums about (the main library project) heading into the plan that we had, but there was a disconnect there,” he said. “I’ll say in all humility, that there’s more to do (on public engagement).”