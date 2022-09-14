Boise Depot (copy)

Big Mike, a steam locomotive that was built in 1920, was used as an all-purpose freight engine along Union Pacific's main line from North Platte, Nebraska, to Fruitland. It is seen here at the Boise Depot, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Engine No. 2295 was donated to the city of Boise in 1956. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published Sept. 13 on KTVB.COM.

It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise on the Seattle-to-Salt Lake City route. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality.

