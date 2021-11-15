Boise Mayor Lauren McLean poses for a photo with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg outside the White House on Monday. McLean was in Washington as President Joe Biden signed the $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean was at the White House on Monday, where she attended the signing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act by President Joe Biden.
The $1 trillion deal will be used in hopes of improving America’s infrastructure, transit, auto industry, building upgrades, the power sector, housing, innovation, agriculture, conservation and environmental justice.
Idaho will receive more than $3 billion from the deal. The money is slated to be used in areas such as rebuilding roads and bridges with a focus on climate change, clean drinking water, battling the effects of climate change and wildfires, electric vehicle charging stations, broadband, public transportation and airports.
McLean said in a press release that Boiseans want their government to be climate leaders who value investments in clean air, water and infrastructure. She said the bill will help Boise bring more green jobs to grow the economy.
“Honored to be at the signing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal. It’s a once-in-a-generation investment that’ll create millions of jobs modernizing our infrastructure, turn the climate crisis into opportunity, and create economic opportunity for the 21st century,” McLean said in a Tweet.
I was honored to join @POTUS and leaders from around the country as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was signed into law. This deal will bring billions to Idaho to rebuild roads and bridges, combat the effects of climate change and expand access to high speed broadband.
